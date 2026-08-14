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Richard E Crocker's avatar
Richard E Crocker
7h

The Govt is structurally corrupt ....... only a revolution by the citizens can effect change.

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Markker's avatar
Markker
9h

There's the legal ones, too, who seem able to bring over parents, brothers, uncles and their families.

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