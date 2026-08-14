The vast majority of asylum seekers are Muslim. Their misogynistic culture results in a fertility rate is twice that of the indigenous population.

Someone tell King Charles II he is NOT the head of the Muslim, Hindu or Jewish religion he is the nominal head of The Anglican CHRISTIAN church!

The UK government says it is saving £1 billion a year by shutting down migrant hotels.

Here sis a more complete picture of the cost of housing the Muslim economic migrants.

It is DIENGENUOUS /misleading/gaslighting to claim that the number of boat people invading the UK is falling if there is no reduction IN THOSE ALREADY HERE!!! There are over 80,000 here already!

From Brave AI:

“Cost Reduction: Since the 2024 general election, the government claims to have reduced asylum accommodation costs by nearly £1 billion, with spending on hotel accommodation falling from £3 billion in 2023/24 to £2.1 billion in 2024/25.

These people are resettled in HMO’S and “Alternative Accommodation:

The strategy involves moving asylum seekers from expensive hotels into cheaper, government-owned sites, such as former military barracks and disused properties, which cost significantly less per night.

“! This figure accounts for housing around 68,538 people in longer-term private rentals, such as shared flats or houses, managed by contractors like Clearsprings Ready Homes, Mears Group, and Serco.

Daily Rate: The average cost is approximately £27 per person per day (or £23.25 per night), making it significantly cheaper than hotel accommodation, which costs around £145–£170 per night.

“Total System Context: While dispersal accommodation costs £500 million, the broader asylum support system (including hotels, border operations, and welfare) costs at least £8 billion annually.

Local Authority Costs: Local councils receive a grant of £1,200 per asylum seeker per year to cover statutory and non-statutory services related to dispersal, such as education and social care, adding an estimated £930 million to £1.2 billion to the total fiscal impact.

That £1,200 per asylum seeker paid to Local authorities works out at around an additional £82 million per annum.

Th ex- military bases require upgrading in order to house asylum seeker.

“The UK government spent £105 million converting the former RAF base Wethersfield in Essex to house asylum seekers, a cost that is separate from the nightly operational expenses.

Additionally, previous plans to convert the RAF Scampton site in Lincolnshire were scrapped after the government had already spent approximately £60 million on the project.

Key Cost Details:

Wethersfield Conversion: £105 million for infrastructure upgrades.

Scampton Abandoned Project: £60 million spent before the plan was shelved by the Labour government in 2024 due to poor value for money.

Operational Costs: Hosting an asylum seeker at Wethersfield costs £132 per night, compared to an average of £144.98 for hotels, though officials note that total costs vary by site and include significant setup fees.

That’s £165 million for these two bases.

“The UK government is converting a total of five military bases into asylum camps. This includes two existing sites that are being expanded and three new sites for which planning permission is currently being sought.

The five bases involved are:

Crowborough Training Camp (East Sussex): Currently housing asylum seekers, with its lease extended until 2030.

RAF Wethersfield (Essex): Currently housing asylum seekers, with plans to expand capacity from 800 to over 1,200 beds and extend use beyond 2027.

MoD Bicester (Oxfordshire): A new site being considered to house approximately 1,250 asylum seekers.

MoD Barnham (Suffolk): A new site under consideration for housing asylum seekers.

MoD Linton-on-Ouse (North Yorkshire): A former RAF base being considered to accommodate asylum seekers.

These five sites are expected to house a combined total of approximately 5,000 to 5,750 asylum seekers. The government aims to move migrants from hotels to these ex-military sites to reduce costs and public opposition associated with hotel accommodation

A little more info from Brave AI:

“The UK government has not published specific figures for the total amount spent on upgrading Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs) for asylum seekers. The Home Office manages asylum accommodation through commercial contracts with providers such as Clearsprings Ready Homes, Mears Group, and Serco, rather than funding direct property upgrades itself.

Under the Asylum Accommodation and Support Contracts (AASCs), providers are responsible for sourcing, managing, and maintaining accommodation. The National Audit Office (NAO) reports that total projected spending on these contracts has risen from £4.5 billion to £15.3 billion over their ten-year term, but this figure covers overall support and accommodation costs rather than specific renovation expenditures for HMOs.

While the government has introduced regulations to exempt some asylum HMOs from standard licensing requirements to speed up provision, it caps the rent it pays to landlords. The Information Commissioner’s Office has ruled that specific cost details, such as the expense of furnishing specific accommodations, can be withheld by the Home Office as commercially sensitive.

Note “… spending on these contracts has risen from £4.5 billion to £15.3 billion over their ten-year term,

Lastly, consider this “ suppose you want to invade a country and take over large tracts of its land for your army- wouldn’t siting your invading forces in purpose built military camps be a pre-requisite- plus of course settling others in houses in every village/town and city- then get all their health care needs, educational needs of their kids plus a £25 a week cash bonus EACH!

What do you think?

Personally I believe that mass expulsions of ALL those with no papers or an immediate path to citizenship should be loaded on a P&O ferry and taken back To France - which is their previous ‘safe’ country. This would disproprtionately impact Muslims but would likely also drastically reduce the size of the UK’s terror watch list.

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