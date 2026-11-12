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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
3h

The PM needs a date at the scaffolding at Whitehall.

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JamesDuff's avatar
JamesDuff
4h

Abysmal government! They are intentionally ruining the country. Must pay well. Citizens need to get radically charged up go French riots. Demand changes. Nothing good comes from stuffing illegal invaders into a country.

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