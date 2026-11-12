From here:

Fury as Angela Rayner approves plans for Piddington asylum camp

“Angela Rayner has approved plans to house more than 1,200 migrants next to Piddington. Villagers had been ferociously fighting proposals to house 1,256 asylum seekers next to the tiny Oxfordshire village.

But Ms Rayner, the Communities Secretary, has used emergency powers to grant planning permission.”

This is all part of Burnham’s slogan of ‘hope in every post code’ which in reality translates to 500 criminal Muslims in every post code’. These people arrived by small boat with unknown criminal and health histories.

“”Using emergency crown planning powers to force a camp for 1,500 young male illegal migrants onto a tiny rural village is sickening. I have met many women from the village who are scared for their safety but Angela Rayner doesn’t care. Instead of accommodating illegal immigrants, the government should leave the ECHR so illegal immigrants can be rapidly deported.”

Labour wants to house more than 1,200 migrants on the site for at least 10 years.

The villagers of Piddington voted 285 to 26 to “secede from the UK and pursue self-determination” over the plans to house up to 1,256 asylum seekers in the former Ministry of Defence garrison half a mile from the village.

Local campaigners demanded that the scheme be halted until full ecological surveys are completed to determine the potential presence of some of Britain’s rarest and most protected bats and newts on the site.

And the women of Piddington admitted they were terrified for their safety.

Communities Minister, Rayner, gave Home office Minister Mahmood the go ahead via emergency powers planning permission ti house 1,200 Muslim criminals for ten years.

Probably let her know over coffee and biscuits.

“”The government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, with over £1 billion saved in costs since the election.

Here’s an extract of Rayner’s official statement of her decision:

“This includes closing all asylum hotels and moving to alternative accommodation, including former military sites. These are designed to be self-contained, with 24/7 security and CCTV, to minimise the impact on the local community.”

“The government is working on a fairer distribution of asylum accommodation across the country, with over £1 billion saved in costs since the election.

“This includes closing all asylum hotels and moving to alternative accommodation, including former military sites. These are designed to be self-contained, with 24/7 security and CCTV, to minimise the impact on the local community.”

A billion saved by moving criminals from hotels to HMO’s.

Really?

From Brave AI:

“As of June 2026, there were 89,100 asylum seekers receiving accommodation support in the UK. Of this total, approximately 68,607 (77%) were living in dispersal accommodation and 18,711 (21%) were in initial or contingency accommodation, such as hotels.

“As of November 2026, the UK government has spent approximately £1.2 billion on its large-scale asylum accommodation programme, which includes former military sites, barges, and other alternative housing.

Specific expenditures on preparing ex-military sites for asylum seekers include:

£3.4 million on detailed planning and design for RAF Barnham (Suffolk) before a final decision was made.

£27 million spent on RAF Scampton (Lincolnshire) before the project was cancelled in September 2024.

£2.9 million spent on preparations for RAF Linton-on-Ouse (North Yorkshire) before that proposal was initially cancelled.

£7.5 million spent on the Crowborough Training Camp (East Sussex), which is now operational.

£1.3 million in disclosed refurbishment contracts for Cameron Barracks (Inverness).

£15.4 million for the purchase of HMP Northeye (Bexhill-on-Sea), a site deemed unsuitable and never used.

The National Audit Office has noted that these large sites have cost significantly more than expected, with estimates suggesting they could cost £46 million more than using hotels over the same period. The government has announced an additional £150 million in capital investment for 2027–28 to fund further conversions of former military bases.

So a billion saved by evicting Muslim criminals from hotel and 1.2 billion spent, so far, converting military barracks, to house these criminals.

“As of June 2026, approximately 66,000 asylum seekers were housed in Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs), also known as dispersal accommodation.

“While total asylum support costs rose to around £4.0 billion in 2024–25, the specific cumulative total spent solely on HMOs is not explicitly detailed in the provided context, though the per-person nightly rate allows for estimation based on occupancy numbers.

“HMO accommodation is significantly cheaper than hotels, costing the government an average of £23.25 per night per person. “

66,000 @ 23.25 per night = £1.5 million per night = £560 million a year- £5.6 billion over ten years to provide Muslim criminal FREE housing.

This on top of FREE health, education and £50 a week pocket money.

There are 124 post code areas in the UK- so 89,000 asylum seekers in total – almost all Muslim- 66,000 in HMOs.

89,000 divided by 124 = 720- I call it 500 for ease.

Hence 500 criminal Muslims in every post code – that is the reality of his promise of ‘hope in every post code’.

“Andy Burnham argues that asylum seekers must be dispersed more evenly across the UK, asserting that wealthier and middle-class areas must “play their part” to share the burden. He contends that the current system unfairly concentrates accommodation in poorer communities where housing is cheaper, leading to disproportionate pressure on local services and civil unrest.

The Prime Minister’s position emphasizes that fairness requires all regions to accommodate dispersal placements, rather than allowing HMOs to cluster in deprived urban areas. This approach aims to relieve specific localities like Greater Manchester and Blackpool, which have historically hosted large shares of the national asylum population.”

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan