As you read this, imagine if the rights sf the vast majority of people were given as much emphasis and consideration as is given to minority groups.

From this 9-mibute video:

"Labour Is So DUMB And DOPEY!" | Reaction To Suella Braverman Speech Cancellation (youtube.com)

“Talk's Mike Graham is joined by director of Free Speech Union, Toby Young, to discuss Suella Braverman's speech at Cambridge University being cancelled after police advised it was unsafe to do so.

As a response the former Home Secretary said the UK is in a crisis over free speech. On the issue Toby adds, "this government has done shocking things to attack free speech”, but this is "by far the worst."

The video starts with the cancellation of a speech because a university will not pay for security for violent student mobs protesting the views of an invited speaker.

It then goes on, at the 3:40 mark, to cover the ludicrous “speech control now being passed into law – speech heard by employees in minority groups who might overhear a member of the public saying “upsetting” things – not just in the workplace – but at public venues and events! Maybe street cleaners in minority groups will also get dispensation to sue their local Council employers for not protecting their “weedle” feelings from chatter as they sweep the streets!

Start of extracted transcript:

“Right, well the other one which is astonishing in which Claire and I were discussing workers’ rights bill which apparently gives workers the right to complain to the boss about being offended if they're sort of facing in a business like hospitality where they might be serving behind a bar, they hear you and I have in conversation which they don't like

suddenly. You know they get to complain to their employer and might be able to get compensation for being offended.

No that I think is an even, this government I think has done some shocking things to attack free speech, but this I think is by far the worst.

This is really horrendous and this will effectively be turbo charging the Equality Act and that chilling effect that the Equality Act has had workplaces up and down the country meaning that you have to look over your shoulder before you speak lower your voice to make sure you're not overheard, undergo these pointless box ticking diversity training exercises constantly that will now be extended to leisure spaces, two pubs and restaurants.

I'll give you an example of what this new clause could mean,

like so because employers will now be under the same obligation, they are to protect their employees from overhearing, upsetting conversations between other employees as you say that obligation will now be extended to preventing their workers overhear, he thinks likely to upset them by members of the public.

So for instance, if a partially sighted steward at a football game overhears as a fan saying to a referee, “are you blind” that steward could sue the football club for not taking all reasonable steps to protect him from being harassed by having comments which are likely to make him upset because of his protected characteristic as partial

that you're a woman wearing an adult human female t-shirt agenda critical feminist won't be able to walk into a pub or a bar or a restaurant or a hotel lounge the fear that a trans employee may be upset by what's written on a t-shirt,

Kathleen stock won't be able to set foot on another university campus in the whole of the UK for fear that a trans employee of the university may feel harassed in virtue of her presence on campus. It's absolutely extraordinary that turbo-charging the Equality Act.

They're going to meet it I mean pubs are going to have to employ “banter bouncers” to police the conversations of customers in pubs to make sure they're not saying anything, not telling any dirty jokes for instance that might upset any over-sensitive bar staff.

I mean it's uh, I think I hope that I hope activists in what is now called the Equality and Opportunity Office have just inserted these clauses into this particular bill.

They cropped up in something called the worker protection bill in the last parliament.

The free speech union and others campaigned against them and got them stripped out of that particular bill before it received Royal Ascent.

They just miraculously reappeared, as though the woke civil servants have copied and pasted them from a bill they couldn't get through the last parliament and put hoping that they can - Labour are so dumb.

PH side note – it is the responsibility of the Speaker of the Huse of Commons to make sure this does not happen – clauses/laws cannot be re-submitted if previously voted down.

They're so dopey, they haven't noticed that these things have been shoehorned into the Employment Rights Act.

I can't believe that Morgan McSweeny would be in favour of this kind of devastating blow to the hospitality industry.

I mean it'll be the end of pubs as we know in the compliance cost of having to take all reasonable steps to protect your employees from things they might overhear.

I was on the tube the other day and I saw a poster about how you should be kind to everybody on the tube. You know, while travelling on the tube remember to be kind, I'm like what's that going to do with traveling on the tube?

You're a bit difficult to be kind when you press up against the company you've never met, who's sweating on you. Which is generally what happens.

I mean it's just ludicrous and you know very well that these activists will use this as an excuse to just cancel “right wingers” that they don't like.

Absolutely and it's actually worse than those notices on the tube. The notices on the tube are effectively saying, you know be nice to each other. Don't be rude to our staff. You can't often see these notices and banks and elsewhere don't be rude to our staff.

You're rude to our staff we won't serve you can't be a customer at this establishment I mean fair enough, but this goes way beyond that.

This says that if you have a conversation between yourselves that are member of our staff overhears and is upset or offended by then we can kick you out.

We don't want to need to be a customer of this particular establishment they want to please what people are saying in these spaces lest what they say be overheard.

You think I'm exaggerating I'm not - no under the Equality Act. Employers are obliged to make sure that employees don't overhear upsetting conversations between two different employees in the workplace - that obligation will now extend to conversations between members of the public not directed at the employee in question just within earshot of the employee in question or wearing a t-shirt picture that employee might see I mean it's unbelievably draconian and absurd.”

End of extracted transcript.

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan