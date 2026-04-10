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Iain Harris's avatar
Iain Harris
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The Welsh government experimented with a version of some years ago for school leavers being paid £1600 per month for two years whilst they sought work. The experiment was abandoned.

Oddly they discovered that no one wanted to work …..

State bankruptcy beckons….

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