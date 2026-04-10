First a definition of UBI from Brave AI:

“Universal Basic Income (UBI) is a social welfare proposal in which all members of a given population regularly receive a minimum income in the form of an unconditional cash transfer, provided without a means test or requirement to perform work.”

It is often conflated with ‘modern monetary theory’ (MMT) which maintains s that all (unlimited) fiscal deficits should be ‘funded by the printing of money by the central bank.

If you think this stinks of communism/Marxism, you would be right.

Th Marxist UK Labour government is a strong proponent of UBI and has passed legislation to enforce it.

Again, from Brave AI:

“In 2026, the UK National Living Wage (NLW) for workers aged 21 and over is set at £12.71 per hour, representing two-thirds (approx. 66%) of median hourly earnings, which is the government’s key target reference point. “

Politicians are setting wages with zero regard for supply and demand or business profitability – THOU SHALT PAY THOSE MINIMUM WAGE RATES whether you can employ more for low value work or not or whether you can make a buck.

The Low Pay Commission projects that to maintain this two-thirds ratio, the NLW will need to reach between £13.02 and £13.34 by October 2027, indicating a central estimate of £13.18 is required to meet the target.”

It’s going up by almost 4% next year!

that is NOT the actual minimum wage - that is the Real Living Wage (RLW)

The current rate meets the two-thirds target, the gap between the statutory NLW and the voluntary ‘Real Living Wage’ remains, with the latter calculated at £13.45 from May 2026 based on actual living costs.

So, to the communist/Marxist Labour government of the UK, ONLY businesses that can say in business by paying NLW or RLW are allowed to operate – marginal profits be damned.

The median average salary for all workers in the UK is £31,602,

There are approximately 9.0 million people aged 16 to 64 in the UK classified as economically inactive, representing an inactivity rate of 20.7%.

Of note someone getting the RLW rate of £13.45 an hour/for a 40 hour week and 50 weeks a year would earn £26,900 a year. the EMPLOYER would have to pay national insurance of £3,285 and the employee would have to pay £2,866 in income tax AND £1,192 in EMPLOYEE national insurance for total taxes of £7,342 on those earnings of 26,900 – an effective tax rate of 27.3% ON THE LOWEST PAID WORKERS IN SOCIETY – that is, before all the taxes levied on net zero policies, VAT at 15% on spending what remains after that taxed amount – don’t bother costing beer, petrol and cigarettes which are taxed at over 100%!

£26,900 RLW out of an average wage of £31,602 = 85% not two thirds - so they can’t even get basic arithmetic right.

This is how UK socialism work – create the problem – ‘economic inactivity’ – price those most affected out of the market with regressive legislation, then tax those ‘benefiting’ from that legislation until they are uncompetitive in local and international labour markets.

A bunch of teenagers could do a better job than this government of big mouthed muppets – provided they were not indoctrinated into the insanity of ‘net zero’!

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