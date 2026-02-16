From Brave AI:

“All local council elections in England will now proceed as planned on Thursday, 7 May 2026, following the UK government’s reversal of its decision to postpone 30 elections.

“Government abandons delay plans: The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) confirmed on 16 February 2026 that it has withdrawn its original decision to delay elections in 30 councils, citing new legal advice. The move follows a legal challenge launched by Reform UK, which argued the proposed postponement was anti-democratic.”

” Elections will go ahead: The government stated that “providing certainty to councils about their local elections is now the most crucial thing”, and all elections will now take place in May 2026. Affected councils have been notified and will now have less than three months to prepare.”

“Additional support: To assist councils undergoing reorganisation, the government will provide £63 million in extra funding and practical support to help deliver both elections and structural reforms.”

4.5 million people will now get the chance to vote out the councils that are bankrupting them because of their incompetence!

Details of that council fraud and incompetence here:

(100) A 20-minute video that explains the multi-billion pound scam that will bankrupt half of ALL UK councils in the next five years

Well isn’t that nice – the Labour ‘government’ has found another £36 million on the magic money tree!”

Onwards!!!

