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David gray's avatar
David gray
2d

These are paid agent provocateurs to give excuse to control the food supply and require digital id to buy food. Preferably there will be no shops, what gruel they provide will be rationed and delivered. Civil war is the solution but civil war is what they want.

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aileen's avatar
aileen
2d

The protesters are staged, paid actors to fulfil an agenda of further the shafting the people.

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