From here;

‘Tax the rich’ activists to stage biggest shoplifting spree yet

Theses ignorant criminals care nothing for the grocery price increases they force the poor to pay to cover their blatant anarchic theft.

Here’s some context;

Labour to unleash 12,000 shoplifters on the streets

‘Of those shoplifters who were imprisoned in the year to September 2025, three quarters (76 per cent) were jailed for three months or less. Just 1.7 per cent – or 231 out of 12,734 shoplifters sentenced to prison – were jailed for a year or more.

‘Up to 12,000 of Britain’s most prolific shoplifters will avoid jail under Labour laws scrapping most prison sentences of under one year.

The wilful ignorance of the UK’S socialist government is unbounded.

I have no sympathy with their ignorant tactics – they would be far better served distributing the the food donated willingly by shoppers in bins provided at every supermarket.

I doubt thy have the brains or the willingness to interact directly with the poor or help in ‘soup kitchens and homeless shelters.

Maybe a good beating would serve to educate them – bring back the ‘stocks’ and tar and feather them! Or the modern equivalent of ‘community service’.

‘“Tax the rich” activists are planning to steal from high-end supermarkets in their biggest shoplifting spree yet.

Protesters want to take “essential items” from luxury grocery stores and “occupy” shop floors as part of a fresh crime wave between April 20 and May 10, The Telegraph can reveal.

Take Back Power has been running “non-violent direct action” and “demystifying arrest” training sessions at sites across the country, to recruit and prepare for its new campaign of shop thefts.

Last month, members of the so-called militant group – an offshoot of Just Stop Oil – “liberated” food from four supermarkets across Britain before giving the stolen goods to foodbanks – mayb thy should offr to help with social care with their local authority.

What’s next for these morons – stealing car from showrooms and giving hem to those that can’t afford them or maybe stealing petrol and diesel, or electricity from communal power points in buildings and offices?

‘In December, activists from Take Back Power vandalised the glass case containing the Crown Jewels in the Tower of London with fruit crumble and custard. They also dumped horse manure under a Christmas tree inside the Ritz hotel in London.’

‘In response, Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “This is blatant and despicable law-breaking being brazenly planned. There is no excuse for stealing and theft. These people are nothing more than common criminals and anarchists dressing up their crimes in a pathetic cloak of confected moral superiority.

“Actions like this, combined with Labour’s punishing taxes, simply serve to drive successful people out of the UK – leaving everyone else poorer as we lose both tax revenues and innovation. The politics of envy is a sickness of the mind.”

Well put.

‘Footage emerged this week of hundreds of teenagers – including balaclava-clad youths – storming shops on Clapham high street last Saturday while stealing goods as part of a so-called “link-up”.

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