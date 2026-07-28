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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
4h

"The decline in millionaires may be greeted as a success by some on the Left". Yes, fits into the plan...do everything possible to collapse Western governments as quickly as possible.

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A Woman Called Paddy's avatar
A Woman Called Paddy
5h

That’s great. 👍

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