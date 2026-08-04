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aileen's avatar
aileen
3h

of course she is going to take a holiday, they DON'T CARE. Inverts dont' care, they are there to make sure the evil agenda goes ahead of mecegenation of God's children, so everything is actually going to plan.

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
4h

Does the govt. do anything besides lie to the citizenry?

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