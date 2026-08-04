As an aside. the New Prime minister Andy Burnham takes off on a fortnight’s holiday to an undisclosed location just three weeks into his new job!

From Brave AI:

“Andy Burnham has gone on an overseas family holiday, approximately 15 days after becoming Prime Minister. While the specific destination remains unconfirmed and classified, reports indicate the trip is abroad rather than within the UK.

Key details:

Timing: The Prime Minister took office on July 20, 2026, and departed for holiday shortly after.

Controversy: This marks the earliest holiday taken by a British Prime Minister in modern times, drawing criticism from opposition parties like Reform UK and the Conservatives.

Government Status: Downing Street insists the government will continue to function normally, with Louise Haigh serving as the most senior minister in Westminster during his absence.

Contact: Burnham will remain in direct contact with officials and hold meetings while away.

Now to the ‘meat of this particular issue. From here:

UK government launches legal action to stop the release of data showing crimes committed by migrants - The Expose

“For a year, CMC has been locked in a battle with the Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”) for the Ministry of Justice (“MoJ”) to release statistics on crimes committed by migrants for the years 2018 to 2024. In June, CMC finally won the battle, and the ICO ordered the MoJ to release the data.

Now, the MoJ is taking legal action, seeking to overturn the ICO’s decision and block the release of this information to the public.”

“Following a year-long battle at the Information Commissioner’s Office (“ICO”), it was ruled that the Ministry of Justice must provide the Centre for Migration Control with the most comprehensive dataset on migrant crime in British history.

The Labour government is now trying to stop the public from learning the truth.

The Daily Telegraph has run this story: ‘David Lammy fighting to ‘cover up’ foreigners’ crimes’.

“In June 2025 the CMC requested via the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (“FoI”) that the Ministry of Justice produce statistics on the total number of convictions between 2018 and 2024 ( broken down by nationality) for detailed offences within the following headline offence categories: “violence against the person,” “sexual offences,” “drug offences,” “criminal damage and arson,” “possession of weapons,” “theft offences” and “robbery.”

This information would have been the single biggest release of migrant crime statistics in British history and, for the first time, told us how many migrants are convicted every year of murder, rape, arson, the importation and supply of class A drugs, the sale of weapons, along with hundreds of other offences.

“The Ministry of Justice refused this FoI request and, on 10 July 2025, the CMC requested that the ICO make a ruling on whether it was appropriate for the data to be withheld.

On 22 June 2026, over 12 months after the initial FoI request, the ICO ruled unambiguously that the Ministry of Justice must “disclose the requested information” to the CMC.

“The ICO found that the MoJ had not provided any evidence which justified withholding the data.”

“The MoJ then attempted to claim that producing this data would exceed the cost limits set out by the FoI Act (Section 12) and that, as such, they were not required to produce the information. Again, the ICO found that this claim was unfounded and that “the MoJ has failed to demonstrate that section 12(1) is engaged.”

ICO ruling

“We already know that a migrant is arrested in England and Wales every 3 minutes, that over 40% of those charged with sex crimes in London are foreign nationals and that at four in ten arrests on Britain’s railway network are foreigners (including 80% of thefts).

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