New Freedom of Information Request and the UK Met Office has to Rewrite its Temperature Explanations Again – Watts Up With That? Republished from the Daily Sceptic

Interesting article – needs to be read with care!

The gist is – the Met Office fabricates temperature data from non-existent temperature stations.

Not that it matters to those in the “net Zero” Cult who could give a rat’s ass about actual temperature data in th UK. They continue to believe that all economic activity should cease to prevent global warming. The data from the UK that feeds into global databases simply does not matter.

“Data from non-existent stations are obtained from well-correlated neighbouring stations (WCNS) the Met Office told us, but there were no well-correlated neighbouring stations at Lowestoft, which had itself been closed since 2010.

Via a new FOI, the Daily Sceptic sought details about these invisible WCNSs at Lowestoft and has been told, “We do not use well-correlated neighbours in this case.”

You will have noticed the contradiction on the use of WCN’s. here’s a UK met office explainer.

“.. “We used the gridded value from the closest grid point from our version controlled UK climate data set HADUK-Grid.” The suspicious might note that the HADUK-Grid uses WCNS data derived from the Met Office’s Integrated Data Archive System (MIDAS) in modelling infill data for closed stations. This is said to address gaps caused by stations opening or closing, “ensuring consistent national coverage for monitoring and research”.

And the quality of the stations – ?

“This is not the first time that the Met Office has had to hastily rewrite explanations on its publicly available temperature databases. Earlier Ray Sanders investigations revealed that more than a third – 103 of 302 – stations listed with individual coordinates and elevations and supplying long-term averages did not exist. “

Got that? One third of the stations did no exist – how many policy papers justifying th UK’s position o climate change were based on Data of this sort?

Reliance on high quality data? Hardly:

“And of course we hardly need reminding that pristine Class 1 sites are as rare as hen’s teeth in the Met Office’s near 400 temperature station nationwide network.

A recent FOI from the Daily Sceptic revealed that over 80% of the stations, constituting the bedrock of all Met Office data and claims, were sited in junk Classes 4 and 5 with ‘uncertainties’ of 2°C and 5°C respectively.

Over the course of 18 months the junk percentage had actually risen, while in the same period the number of Class 1 sites fell from 24 to 19.

We will continue to suffer the wilful ignorance of the “Greens” And similarly ignorant “climate alarmists, whilst UK energy bills go through the roof to pay for the rank corruption of the solar panel and wind turbine public/private corporate infrastructure that has “net zero” impact on the local or global climate, but costs hundreds of billions of pounds and hits the poor, the sick and the elderly hardest via higher prices for everything – food and local authority rates – not just electricity bills.

The UK Met Office has as much remaining credibility as the BBC. It cannot lie straight in bed.

