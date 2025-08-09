The UK home office continues to site illegal migrant boat in hotels in the UK. Maybe trumps hotels are next in line to play host to these migrants.

There are flashpoints up and down the country where women and children in pink are protesting outside hotels which house these migrants and have given up their safety to unknown fighting aged men. There are counter protests of socialist claiming to be anti fascist who call these women in pink nazi’s. All it would take for this flashpoint to erupt would be for the husbands, brothers, male friends to confront the masked socialists counter protesters with violence and the country will ignite. Small wonder the 3,000 extra police have been drafted in to control the potential for violence this weekend.

The home office could easily release 25,000 and transfer the illegal migrant boat people into the UK prison to dissolve the situation entirely while saving the UK government 1.3 billion pounds a year.

Pause for thought, will Trumps True Social be fined 10% of global revenues if it reports on the migrant boat people being housed in his hotels in Scotland.

Onwards!

