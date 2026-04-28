Exploration is desperately needed to maintain output from fields that are being slowly depleted.

I urge you to watch he o hour YouTube video below which covers the on-current issues In the energy market – spoilr alert -STUPID EU, UK AND California

US Gasoline Prices lower than Europe: California says ‘Hold my Beer’

From Brave AI:

“The UK possesses significant conventional offshore oil and gas reserves, though production has peaked and the sector is in decline, alongside substantial but unproven and highly uncertain shale gas and oil resources.

Conventional Oil and Gas

Reserves: As of recent estimates, the UK has approximately 3 billion barrels of recoverable oil reserves remaining. Gas reserves are estimated at 647 billion cubic meters (as of 2007 data, with ongoing exploration).

Production Status: UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) production peaked in 1999. While some reports suggest 90% of potential production may have occurred under current economic/tax conditions, significant resources remain undiscovered or technically recoverable under different regulatory frameworks.

Key Fields: Major offshore fields are located in the North Sea, particularly the Central Graben (Forties and Brent fields). Recent discoveries have also been made west of Shetland.

Shale Gas

Potential Estimates: Estimates vary widely due to lack of production data. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated 26 trillion cubic feet (approx. 740 billion cubic meters or 0.74 trillion cubic meters technically recoverable) in 2013.

Recent Adjustments: A 2019 British Geological Survey (BGS) analysis significantly reduced earlier 2013 estimates for the Bowland-Hodder area (the largest potential site) from up to 64.6 trillion cubic meters down to approximately 4.0 trillion cubic meters.

Viability: The UK has four main potential areas: Bowland-Hodder (NW England), Midland Valley (Scotland), Weald Basin (Southern England), and Wessex Basin (Southern England). However, the Scottish and Welsh governments have imposed moratoriums or bans on fracking.

Shale Oil

Weald Basin: The BGS estimated the Weald Basin contains approximately 4.45 billion barrels of shale oil potential. This is significantly less than the North Sea’s historical production but represents a major domestic resource if economically viable.

Scotland: Estimates for shale oil in the Midland Valley are around 6 billion barrels, though data is less certain than in England.

Recovery Rates: Unlike the US, UK shale rocks have lower oil concentrations, and the technically/economically recoverable portion is expected to be very low (a few percent).

he UK North Sea possesses potential in existing mature fields requiring enhanced recovery and recently licensed developments awaiting final approval.

Active and Developing Giant Fields The UK sector currently operates approximately 30 to 40 active oil fields and 100 to 150 platforms, with production declining as reserves deplete. Key established “giant” fields (>500 million barrels) include:

Buzzard: The largest UK field discovered in the 21st century (2001), with producible reserves of nearly 400 million barrels.

Brent: Discovered in 1971, it has produced over 3 billion barrels and serves as the benchmark for global oil pricing.

Forties: Discovered in 1970, it has contributed over 1.5 billion barrels to UK production.

Clair: A complex field west of Shetland with an estimated 640 million barrels recoverable via bridge-linked platforms.

Schiehallion: Located west of Shetland, developed via the Glen Lyon FPSO with substantial remaining reserves.

Pending and New Developments The UK government, under current policy, restricts new exploration but permits “tiebacks” to existing infrastructure. Two major projects are under consideration for final approval:

Rosebank: Britain’s largest untapped oil field, located 80 miles northwest of Shetland, which also produces gas.

Jackdaw: A significant gas field located 150 miles east of Aberdeen, potentially connectable to the UK network within months.

Future Potential and Transition The North Sea is classified as a mature basin with output falling over 65% since its 1999 peak. While optimistic scenarios suggest up to 7.5 billion barrels could be extracted by 2050 through advanced technology, gas production is projected to drop such that 94% will need to be imported by 2050. Future potential increasingly lies in CCUS (Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage) and transitioning offshore infrastructure and skills toward floating offshore wind projects.

UK consumption of oil and gas – DESPITE ALL THE roll-out of plantations of solar panels and forests of wind turbines that are destroying the countryside ad decimating animal, bird and fish species.

· The United Kingdom consumed approximately 1.395 million barrels per day of oil and 2.735 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in 2023. Total final energy consumption in the UK reached 128.1 million tonnes of oil equivalent (1,490 TWh) in 2024, with oil accounting for 45.5% and natural gas for 29.0% of that total mix. · Domestic production currently covers a significant portion of this demand, with 48% of oil consumption and 51% of natural gas consumption met by UK sources in 2024. The transport sector remains the largest consumer of oil products at 72.7% of usage, while the residential sector drives 73.1% of natural gas consumption.

Oil is essential for the production of plastics – without plastics people WILL DIE.

Here’s the change in average UK household electricity bills over the last ten years.

‘UK household electricity prices have increased by over 50% in the past decade. According to analysis, the average annual electricity bill for a typical household rose from approximately £460 in 2010 to over £1,200 by 2022. The current average annual electricity bill for a typical UK household (2-3 people) is £947.47

£947.47 from £460 IN TEN YEARS = An INCREASE OF106% over ten years

‘Based on the historical Henry Hub Natural Gas Spot Price data, the price ten years ago (April 2016) was $1.92 per MMBtu.

The current price of Henry Hub Natural Gas futures is approximately $2.51 to $2.58 USD per MMBtu as of late April 2026.

An increase of around 30% over ten years

Gas prices up 30% whilst household electricity bills have more than doubled over the last ten years.

The UK needs refined oil products – for cars, vans and trucks ad jets.

Here’s a few numbers

Let’s hope the armed forces have an unlimited and secure supply of fuel/oil derivative products.

‘

As of 2026, there are over 2 million plug-in electric vehicles (including both fully electric and plug-in hybrids) on UK roads.

Under the UK’s Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate, manufacturers face financial penalties for failing to meet their required sales quotas for electric vehicles. The current fine structure for 2026 is set at £12,000 per non-compliant car and £9,000 per non-compliant van.

Current and Upcoming Car Sales Targets

2024: 22% of new car sales must be zero-emission.

2025: 28% of new car sales must be zero-emission.

2026: 33% of new car sales must be zero-emission.

2030: 80% of new car sales must be zero-emission.

2035: 100% of new car sales must be zero-emission.

Van Sales Targets

2024: 10% of new van sales must be zero-emission.

2030: 70% of new van sales must be zero-emission.

2035: 100% of new van sales must be zero-emission.

Key Context

Review Status: The government has announced a review of these quotas, with a report expected by early 2027, citing challenges such as a 17% drop in UK car production and industry concerns over financial penalties.

Penalties: Manufacturers failing to meet these targets face fines of £15,000 per non-compliant car and £9,000 per non-compliant van sold outside of their allowance.

Flexibility: Manufacturers can trade credits or borrow from future years’ allowances (though borrowing limits are tightening) to avoid fines. Self-charging hybrids remain exempt from the zero-emission count but are allowed to be sold until 2035.

PRODUCE EVS ARE THE GOVRNMEN WILL SHUT YOU DOWN – hardly democratic.

In 2025, there were 2,536,156 flights in UK airspace, according to data from NATS (National Air Traffic Services).

Which brings us to the point.

The UK NEEDS oil/oil derivative products. IT HAS NORTH SEA OIL. – IT DOES NOT HAVE THe REFINERIES TO PROCESS THIS OIL into petrol/diesel/jet fuel/plastics etc.

‘North Sea oil can be refined into petrol, diesel, and jet fuel, but the UK’s refining infrastructure is not currently optimized to process the specific types of crude extracted domestically, leading to a reliance on exports and imports.

Product Mismatch : The majority of North Sea production consists of light, sweet crude , which is technically suitable for refining into high-value products like petrol and jet fuel . However, the UK’s demand is heavily skewed toward diesel and jet fuel , which light crude yields less of compared to heavier crudes.

Refining Capacity: The UK has limited refining capacity, highlighted by the closure of Scotland’s Grangemouth refinery. While some light crude is refined domestically (accounting for roughly 20% of production), the remaining ~80% is exported to specialized refineries in Europe (such as in the Netherlands or Norway) that are better equipped to process premium crudes or balance product slates.

What is required for UK energy independence is the extraction of north sea oil and its refining IN THE UK.

‘North Sea oil can be refined into petrol, diesel, and jet fuel, but the UK’s refining infrastructure is not currently optimized to process the specific types of crude extracted domestically, leading to a reliance on exports and imports.

Product Mismatch : The majority of North Sea production consists of light, sweet crude , which is technically suitable for refining into high-value products like petrol and jet fuel . However, the UK’s demand is heavily skewed toward diesel and jet fuel , which light crude yields less of compared to heavier crudes.

Refining Capacity: The UK has limited refining capacity, highlighted by the closure of Scotland’s Grangemouth refinery. While some light crude is refined domestically (accounting for roughly 20% of production), the remaining ~80% is exported to specialized refineries in Europe (such as in the Netherlands or Norway) that are better equipped to process premium crudes or balance product slates.

STOP EXPORTING – start refining NORTH SEA OIL and supplying filling stations and air lines.

Th same goes for NORTH Sea gas – let the oil majors DISCOVER new fields.

MAYBE STABLISH UK SUPPLIERS OF GAS, PETROL AND JT FUEL, USING EXISTING UK COMPANIES LIKE BRITISH GAS AND BP – switch the billions spent on useless companies and Qangos like GB ENERGY and all the associated ‘net zero’ subsidies and fines.

Chck out North sea gas production;

In 2025, domestic production from the North Sea (along with minor biomethane) supplied approximately 30.3% of the UK’s total gas consumption, amounting to 207.2 TWh. This domestic output covered roughly 47.5% of the country’s internal demand, as the majority of North Sea gas produced was exported to balance the market.

However, this domestic contribution is in steep decline due to geological depletion. By 2027, North Sea gas is projected to be insufficient to meet national heating needs alone, and by 2050, the UK is expected to be 94% reliant on imports, with only 14% of the original North Sea reserves remaining commercially viable.

Maybe get some help and advice from Norway.

‘Norway has recently made several significant oil and gas discoveries in the North Sea, primarily led by state-owned Equinor and Aker BP. Key finds include Equinor’s commercial oil discovery in the Snorre area (Omega Sør Alfa), estimated at 25–89 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalents, and gas and condensate finds in the Troll and Sleipner areas, each containing 4–9 million barrels of oil equivalent. Additionally, Aker BP’s Omega Alfa discovery near the Yggdrasil field is considered one of the largest in a decade, with 96–134 million barrels of recoverable oil equivalent.

These discoveries highlight continued productivity in Norway’s sector of the North Sea, contrasting with the UK’s ban on new exploration. Harbour Energy and Aker BP also recently identified new gas condensate and oil fields close to the UK/Norwegian border, leveraging existing infrastructure to boost output cheaply.

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