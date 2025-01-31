From here:

“Messing Around The Edges” | Keir Starmer’s Labour Government Slammed

Patients die in corridors waiting for treatment!!!

Per Brave AI:

“The UK National Health Service (NHS) in England has seen significant budget changes over the last five years. According to the latest infomation, the government has allocated an additional £25.7 billion over the current year and next, which is the largest increase since 2010, excluding the years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. “

On top of the super inflated 190-billion-pound budget!

From Brave AI:

“The UK National Health Service (NHS) in England has seen significant budget changes over the last five years. According to the latest information, the government has allocated an additional £25.7 billion over the current year and next, which is the largest increase since 2010, excluding the years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The response of throwing more tens of billions of pounds is equivalent to buying more cattle because the existing stock is being sickened by a plague of blood-sucking vampires!

And from here:

NHS financial sustainability

“The NHS has 19% more staff compared to before the pandemic but is only seeing 14% more patients. “

“… DHSC and NHSE are yet to recognise the scale of transformation needed to make the NHS financially sustainable. “

“… three big shifts that it wants to see: from hospital to community-based care; from analogue to digital; and from treating ill health to its prevention.”

The NHS technology is soooooo 1980’s! Check this out!

“… For example, a number of NHS trusts continue to rely on outdated IT equipment such as fax machines. The NHS currently lacks a consistent data infrastructure.”

As for those non-medical staff earning more than £100,000, per Brave AI:

“Information on the total salary paid specifically to NHS non-medical staff earning more than £100,000 is not directly provided in the context.

However, it is noted that nearly 2,400 staff were employed by NHS bodies in non-clinical roles, of which 472 earned more than £150,000.

Additionally, NHS England has hired 430 managers on salaries of at least £100,000. “

430 “managers” earning, say, an average oof £250,000 = £107,500,000!!!

These salaries may not reflect other “perks” like six weeks paid holidays, (private) health insurance and pensions!

Not quite in the same league as the Manly local authority in Sydney, Australia, but getting there!

(100) The attacks on the poor, sick and elderly continue -an Australian council wants to hike local taxes by 40 per cent to pay “directors” exorbitant salaries.

Assuming a nurse costs £$0,000 a year, every £100 million equates to 2,000 nurses. But check this out, from Brave AI:

“2019: The UK saw a notable influx of nurses from other EU countries, with around 7,500 nurses from countries such as Spain, Romania, and Italy registering to work in the UK.

· 2023: Over 6,000 new nurses registered in the UK came from countries highlighted by the World Health Organization as being at risk of not achieving universal health coverage due to health workforce shortfalls.

We can assume that the numbers for intervening years are probably around the 7,000 mark, making that in the five years to 2023, around 50,000 foreign nurses joined the NHS in the last 5 years- the majority of whom will not be fluent in English, but are, at least, legal immigrants!

As for those "DEI hires, per Brav AI:

“According to Freedom of Information requests submitted by the Taxpayers' Alliance, the NHS in England employs around 800 diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI) officers. These officers are distributed across NHS trusts and the central administration, with the central administration having 35 whole-time posts. The total cost for these DEI officers is approximately £40 million a year.”

Costing, reportedly, 40 million pounds!

How many DEI hires across all of Government and Local Authorities?

It’s a secret, but I guesstimate around 3 times that NHS number of 800 = 2,500 plus the same 2,500 in Local Authorities - call it 5,000 - each earning around £50,000 a year plus perks.

“Black History Month in the NHS aims to foster a better understanding of the unique healthcare needs and experiences of Black patients and staff, leading to improved patient care and increased staff satisfaction, recruitment, and retention.”

Maybe there will soon be a “foreign non-black nurse history month”. Heaven forbid there will ever be a “elderly white patient history month” - the costs for whom make up mor than half of all medical and care costs. Will we see some metrics on numbers and quality? I doubt it,

Onwards!!