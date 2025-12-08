Parliament will debate the use of national ID cards (estimated to cost £1.8 billion) as a result of a petition that attracted As of 8 November 2025, 2.948 million signatures.

It is a short step, once introduced, to VACCINE PASSPORTS:

Joe Rogan has strong views on the totalitarian state emerging in the UK

Joe Rogan: Really crazy to watch what they are doing to the UK

A little context:

The UK Labour Party did not include national ID’s in its election manifesto and won just on third of th electoral vote (9.7 million people voted for Labour at the time of thee election on 4 July 2024.

rumour has it that ex-PM Tony Blair is behind the national ID Campaign

Labour is currently polling fifth (behind UK reform, the Conservatives, the LibDems and the Greens) with just 14% of those polled indicating they would vote for Labour if an election was called.

Prime minister Starmer and Chancellor Revs are the most unpopular in recorded history

From Brave AI:

“As of November 2025, Keir Starmer’s popularity has reached a record low, with his net favourability rating at -54, the lowest recorded by YouGov during his tenure as Prime Minister.”

“Keir Starmer’s popularity has reached a record low, with his approval rating plummeting to -47 according to City AM/Freshwater Strategy polling conducted on December 2, 2025, marking the lowest score ever recorded for a UK prime minister.

“Rachel Reeves has become the most unpopular Chancellor in modern British history, according to recent polling, with her approval ratings reaching a record low as she prepares to deliver her second Budget. The Ipsos poll, which tracks Chancellor popularity since 1976, found that only 11% of voters are satisfied with her performance, a figure lower than even Kwasi Kwarteng’s during the 2022 mini-Budget crisis.

Labour’s strategy appears to be “when you are in a hole keep digging”!

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription, or follow me/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan!