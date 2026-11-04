PS AR 8 to continue as ‘normal

Burnham to halt wind and solar subsidies in net zero climbdown

“This year’s auction, known as auction round eight, is expected to continue as normal in the coming weeks. It is expected to award subsidies that could be worth hundreds of millions of pounds a year, paid for by households and businesses.”

From here:

Labour shelves net zero contract auctions that subsidise solar and wind projects

“Labour has paused the next round of green power auctions for wind and solar energy after admitting taxpayers were getting shortchanged.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks told peers the contracts for difference system would be examined to see if it was working for consumers ahead of the 2027 round.

Which rather begs the question “what about pas rounds?

“Mr Shanks told the Lords’ Environment Committee the auctions had given investors ‘certainty to build new projects’ with high up-front costs.

But he added that after an upcoming round this year they would be paused while ministers ‘look at whether we need some more significant changes to the contracts for difference scheme to make sure they work for the consumers of the country’.

Energy companies ‘bid’ at prices over 15 year terms which they think will cover high up front construction costs.

“Mr Healey wrote an article for The Times at the weekend in which he said that ministers would veto new clean energy projects if they added to the bill which taxpayers face when the Government pays the operators of wind turbines to turn them off when there is not enough cabling capacity to transmit their power.

His intervention came as figures show that relying on wind power made September the most expensive month on record, with consumers liable for a staggering £505million surcharge to keep the system running.

Ministers are increasingly alarmed by the cost of so-called ‘wasted wind’, caused by building additional windfarms before Britain’s electricity grid had been updated to cope.

September may have been the most expensive yet, but every prior month has resulted in charges – passed on to consumers via their energy bills for years.

I suspect that ‘nobody knows’ how CFDs actually work or has been able to strip out the cost to consumers an profits ‘generated’ by operators.

What we do know is that the @levelized Cost of Energy’ used to benchmark the construction of windfarms compared to gas fired power stations are severely distorted by flawed assumptions that pile costs on to gas and remove them from ‘renewables’.

Maybe MP’s have read analyses such as the one below that assess the cost of energy using ‘always on levelized cost of energy’ to remove the flaws in the old ‘levelized cost of energy’ metric:

We’re Winning the War on the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE)

“This is an admission that the critics of the idea that wind and solar were the cheapest forms of energy were right.

Wind and solar were never the most affordable—the hidden costs were simply being ignored by the metrics used to sell the idea.

“Lazard now publishes firming costs.

IRENA is studying the economics of firm renewable generation.

The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) has launched an initiative to develop full-system-cost methodologies.

Organizations that continue to advocate for large-scale renewable deployment increasingly acknowledge that reliability, backup generation, storage, transmission, overbuilding, and curtailment must be accounted for.”

“The question is no longer whether these costs exist, but how large they are and how they should be measured. That alone represents a remarkable change from where the industry stood just a decade ago.

The arc of the LCOE story is now moving in our direction.”

I wonder how this plays into the prices in AR9 when it happens- will companies such as Orsted bid to reflect these ‘always on’ costs or will they be able to argue ‘so what- nobody understands CFDs anyway!- we will just continue to bid and pass on the high costs to consumers- the UK should be grateful that we enter bids at all!”.

Here isa final quote from the MSN article:

“The Government said the prices were under half the £147 per megawatt hour that analysis shows building and operating new gas power stations would cost.

That is just so much crap - check the charts out in the Energy Bad Boys article.

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