I would like there to be another General Election.

I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.

Imagine f they all turned up in London and invaded the Houses of Parliament and all the London-based government ministries!

“Turnout in the 2024 general election was 59.6%, down from 67.3% in 2019, despite the better weather and much longer daylight hours in 2024. It was the second lowest turnout at a general election in the last 100 years. Only 2001 had a lower level at 59.4%.”

The turnout in the US POTUS elections on 5 November 2024 were a little higher – courtesy of Brave AI “… the 2024 US presidential election had the second-highest voter turnout (63.3 percent) since 1960, only topped by the 2020 election (66.7 percent).”

Onwards!!!

