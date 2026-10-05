From here:

Police lock down ENTIRE town to stop anti-migrant unrest as 12 protesters arrested after nearly 150 small-boat arrivals use ‘new route’ to land at historic naval port | Daily Mail Online

“… an entire port town was placed under police restrictions.

Amid anti-migrants protests of Gosport in Hampshire, residents were told they could face arrest if they refused to obey police instructions.

There were ugly scenes on Sunday night as 149 migrants who had been picked up mid-Channel were brought into the town aboard two RNLI lifeboats, after a 70-mile voyage from Normandy.

Hampshire Police said 12 arrests were made after about 350 protesters gathered on the approach to the town’s Fort Blockhouse where migrants later disembarked.

The police dispersal order imposed on Sunday evening covers the entire town until 7am on Tuesday, with further restrictions imposed to prohibit masks and face coverings during protests.

“Assistant Chief Constable Simon Dodds said: ‘Violence and criminal damage have no part in peaceful protest, our position on this has been clear that we will investigate thoroughly and take robust action against anyone responsible.”

“’Last night saw a number of incidents that were clearly not peaceful protest, rather violent public disorder, and this will not be tolerated as we work to keep our wider communities in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight safe.”

“A series of arrests were made throughout Sunday evening into Monday, a Hampshire police spokesman said, with suspects including 11 men aged between 22 and 59, and one 57-year-old woman.

“They were held for offences including assaulting a police officer, failing to comply with conditions placed on the protest, criminal damage and racially aggravated public order.”

The police are enforcing the law which protects ‘home invaders’ of unknown criminal background from stealing taxpayer funds (for health, housing, health, legal costs, pocket money befits etc) and prevents voting citizens from defending their land and property.

Any government that permits this (mostly) Muslim invasion is not defending the country.

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