National population projections: past, present and future | National Statistical

“Overall, the UK population is projected to grow by almost 5 million over the next decade.

The driver of this growth is migration, with natural change – the difference between births and deaths – projected to be around zero.

These projections are based on current and past trends. They are not forecasts and don’t take into account what may or may not happen in the future.

If trends in births, deaths and migration change, then so would our assumptions for use in future projections.”

An increase from 68.5 million to 72 million is 3.5 million not 5 million. The zero change in natural population implies that the aging population will die at the same rate of increasing immigrant births will offset each other which, combined with immigration from non-EU countries, implies a “browning” of the country as most immigrant’s come from India.

Th UK has always been a nation of immigrants - most are “mongrels” - like me. The difference is one of colour, rate of change and the impact on national customs and culture. Diversity impacts can be measured in terms of GDP per capita and that, along with the US, Australia, New Zealand and the EU, is falling, along with the dilute of national IQ’s.

Nigel Farage stated on TV today that, out of 3 million immigrants to the UK over a period up to a few years ago, just 22% were employed. So, who let the unemployable in, and under what basis did they qualify for admittance? 2.3 million welfare recipients plus all the other costs from the UK’s welfare state? I am sure that the UK’s 12 million elderly would appreciate an increase in their benefits instead!

Long-term international migration, provisional - Office for National Statistics

“Considering country of nationality, the top five non-EU+ nationalities for long-term immigration into the UK in YE June 2024 were:

Indian (240,000)

Nigerian (120,000)

Pakistani (101,000)

Chinese (78,000)

Zimbabwean (36,000)

Those are umbers for a single year. Let’s look at demographics for England and Wales.

“According to the 2011 Census, the majority of the population in England and Wales identified as White (86.0%), with the White British subgroup making up 80.5% of the population.

However, the population has become increasingly diverse over the past two decades, with a decrease in the proportion of people identifying as White from 94.1% in 1991 to 86.0% in 2011.”

Around half a million people emigrate from England and Wales every year. From the ONS link above:

“For YE June 2024:

EU+ nationals accounted for 44% of total emigration (211,000)

non-EU+ nationals made up 39% (189,000)

British nationals made up 16% (79,000)”

“The Home Office (HO), also known (especially in official papers and when referred to in Parliament) as the Home Department,[2] is a ministerial department of the Government of the United Kingdom. It is responsible for immigration, security, and law and order.

As such, it is responsible for policing in England and Wales, fire and rescue services in England, Border Force, visas and immigration, and the Security Service (MI5).

It is also in charge of government policy on security-related issues such as drugs, counterterrorism, and immigration.

It was formerly responsible for His Majesty's Prison Service and the National Probation Service, but these have been transferred to the Ministry of Justice.”

So, basically. - law, order and immigration.

“As of March 2023, the Home Office in the UK employed over 43,000 people in a wide range of roles across the UK and overseas. This represents an increase of over 7,300 from March 2022.”

“The racial diversity in the UK Home Office, as reported in the latest available statistics from 2022 to 2023, shows varying levels of representation across different business areas and grades. Here’s a breakdown:

Migration and borders operations : This area has 26.1% of Administrative Assistants and Administrative Officers (AA/AO) from ethnic minority backgrounds, 23.2% of Executive Officers (EO), 20.4% of Higher Executive Officers and Senior Executive Officers (HEO/SEO), 14.9% of Grade 7 (G7), and 7.6% of Grade 6 (G6). The data does not provide representation for Senior Civil Servants (SCS).

Corporate and support : In this area, the representation is higher, with 43.6% of AA/AO, 40.9% of EO, 32.7% of HEO/SEO, 22.9% of G7, and 15.0% of G6 from ethnic minority backgrounds. Additionally, 12.1% of SCS are from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Migration and borders policy: The representation here is 45.9% for EO, 28.6% for HEO/SEO, 18.3% for G7, and 14.8% for G6. Data for AA/AO and SCS is not available.

These numbers can be compared to the numbers of white British and whit no-British people:

“According to the available data, as of 2024, the White ethnic group in England accounts for 81.7% of the population, with approximately 45.8 million people.”

Maybe, the high numbers of non-white immigrants probably have nothing to do with the disproportionate numbers of non-whites In the Migration and Borders section of the Home Office and three are probably no whites qualified to do the work?!?

