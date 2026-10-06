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Rafe Champion
Oct 6

Background information on wind droughts aka Dunkelflauten.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/the-sinister-threat-of-wind-droughts

NET ZERO! Is there a more disastrous public policy blunder on the record?

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/how-much-would-you-be-prepared-to

WHAT COMES SECOND?

What is the point of wind and solar on the grid anyway?

Wind and solar capacity is not real capacity because it’s not available during nocturnal wind droughts. https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-aint-capacity

Batteries are not the answer. 2 MINUTES https://youtu.be/VjgDvG13Hgs

Wind and solar don’t generate enough energy to reproduce themselves. See Schernikau and Smith on the unpopular truth about electricity and the future of energy.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-and-solar-are-parasites-on-the

Trillions have been wasted due to the failure to check the continuity of the supply of wind and solar power during nocturnal wind droughts.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/criminal-failure-of-due-diligence

The voters have to realise the threat of wind droughts, especially windless nights, and lean on the lawmakers to stop the subsidies and mandates for unreliable energy.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/will-windpower-heat-your-breakfast

Mariners and millers have known about wind droughts forever, and regular Dunkelflauten have been recorded on the oil and gas rigs in the North Sea for 60 years, but still Britain and Germany bet the farm on wind, especially offshore wind.

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/wind-droughts-energy-thieves-in-the

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