First , what is ‘dunkelflaut?

From Brave AI:

“Dunkelflaute (German for “dark doldrums” or “dark wind lull”) is a weather phenomenon characterized by prolonged periods of low wind and minimal sunlight, typically occurring in late autumn or winter. This phenomenon is critical to Germany‘s energy sector because it drastically reduces output from renewable sources like wind and solar, which constitute a large share of the country’s power mix.

During Dunkelflaute events, Germany must compensate for the renewable shortfall by ramping up fossil fuel generation, particularly gas and coal plants, and by importing electricity from neighboring countries. This reliance on dispatchable, often carbon-intensive backup power leads to spikes in wholesale electricity prices, which have occasionally reached two-decade highs (exceeding €900 per megawatt-hour in late 2024).

While blackouts have not occurred, these events expose vulnerabilities in grid stability and contribute to economic pressures, including higher consumer costs and impacts on industrial competitiveness. To mitigate future risks, experts emphasize the need for enhanced energy storage (such as hydrogen), interconnected European grids, and flexible capacity, as battery storage alone is currently insufficient to bridge multi-day deficits.

Today we have this article:

Grid operator puts power stations on alert over electricity shortfall

“Britain’s grid operator has put power stations on alert to cover a potential energy shortfall as low winds weaken output from turbines.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) issued an electricity margin notice (EMN) early on Tuesday to ensure it meets demand later in the day.

An EMN sends a message to the electricity market that the operator would like a greater safety cushion, or margin, between power demand and supply for a limited period.

“Neso said on Tuesday it was expecting a system margin shortfall of 1,880 megawatts (MW) from 3pm to 11pm. This was later reduced to 321MW from 4pm to 11pm.

Kathryn Porter, an energy analyst, said: “This is an unusually wide timeframe covering far more than just the evening peak.”

“The energy operator issued several calls for additional energy supplies over the summer as Britain’s network grappled with a series of sweltering heatwaves and a rise in electricity usage from air conditioning units and fans.

Calm and cloudy weather conditions also triggered a drop in renewable energy supplies last month.

The UK entered a period of still and gloomy weather that causes renewable power generation to plummet.

Neso cancelled a notice that had been issued early last week after the potential margin shortfall was addressed by companies in the market.

Ms Porter added: “Typically, after an EMN is issued, the shortfall progressively reduces as generators make more generation available, grid maintenance is moved around and some demand reductions are found.”

From Brave AI:

“no specific data quantifying the exact amount of shortfall made up by natural gas generation for October 5 and 6, 2026.

However, the context provides relevant details regarding power grid stress and gas reliance during this period:

October 6, 2026 (UK): The National Energy System Operator (NESO) issued warnings for a 1.9-gigawatt power shortfall due to wind generation plunging to 2.2 gigawatts (roughly a quarter of its 2026 average). Intraday electricity prices for the 7–8 p.m. window spiked above £400 per megawatt-hour. While the grid “scrambled for electricity” and turned to backup sources, the specific volume of gas generation used to cover this exact 1.9 GW gap on that day is not stated in the reports.

October 5, 2026 (Market Reports): Reports indicate that gas-for-power demand was forecast to rise 30 mcm/day in north-west Europe due to low wind speeds (4–6 m/s) and geopolitical risks. This suggests a significant, though not precisely quantified against the shortfall, increase in gas generation to balance the system.

General Trend: The context highlights that during periods of low wind (dunkelflaute) in late 2026, the UK and Europe routinely turn to gas-fired power stations as the primary balancing source, with gas generation shares reaching 32–40% of the total mix in recent months to compensate for wind variability.

This muppet is now the UK’s Foreign Secretary!

Ed Miliband plays ukulele song about wind turbines

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