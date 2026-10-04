From here:

Manchester council gave Sheikh Mansour’s Abu Dhabi firm sweetheart land deal

“Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour’s company was given preferential access to building land by council bosses in a ‘sweetheart deal’, it has emerged.

Abu Dhabi United Group (ADUG), which owns the football club and has a stake in the nearby Co-op Live, the largest indoor arena in Europe, agreed the ten-year contract with Manchester City Council in 2015.

“Details of the contract, which gave the company ‘right of first refusal’ on land the council was planning to sell around Ancoats and New Islington, were revealed under a Freedom of Information request.

The area is where the long-term home of Andy Burnham’s Number 10 North is due to be built.

Existence of the contract – signed by Manchester City Council’s then chief executive Sir Howard Bernstein, who went on to be a strategic development adviser for City Football Group, a subsidiary of ADUG, prior to his death aged 71 in 2024 – was revealed by Manchester-based online newspaper The Mill.

Other developers accused the council – one of ten councils which form the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, which were overseen by the Prime Minister in his nine years as mayor – of giving Abu Dhabi ‘the red carpet treatment where other British-based developers are not’.

One told The Sunday Times: ‘This is a sweetheart deal between Abu Dhabi and Manchester City Council’.

“Under the ten-year deal, new schemes were to be developed exclusively by Manchester Life, a joint venture between Manchester City Council and ADUG.

Bev Craig, until recently the Labour leader of the city council but who won the by-election to succeed Mr Burnham as Greater Manchester Mayor, was a director of Manchester Life until last month.”

We shall see how this is ‘handled ‘ by the MSM in the coming weeks.

Manchester City football club has been caught ‘bang to rights for breaching UK football association regulations.

From Brave AI:

“Manchester City has been found guilty on 114 of the 115 Premier League charges related to breaches of financial regulations between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

The independent commission determined the club systematically used “sham contracts” to artificially inflate revenue and reduce costs by over £900 million.

Breakdown : The guilty verdicts include all 80 charges for financial misconduct (such as failing to provide accurate financial information or breaching UEFA Financial Fair Play rules) and 34 of the 35 charges for failing to cooperate with the investigation.

Status : The club maintains its innocence and has confirmed it will appeal the decision before the deadline.

Consequences: Sanctions have not yet been determined but could range from heavy fines and points deductions to expulsion from the Premier League or stripping of titles.

“”sham contracts” to artificially inflate revenue and reduce costs between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons?

“Andy Burnham served as the Mayor of Greater Manchester from 8 May 2017 to 19 June 2026.

No smoke without an inferno?!!?

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