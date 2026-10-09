From Brave AI:

“Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivered a speech on Friday, October 9, 2026, at the Innovation Nation Summit held at Bruntwood SciTech in Manchester. The event followed Labour’s by-election victory in Holborn and St Pancras and featured introductions by former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Key elements of the address included:

Innovation Nation Vision: Burnham reaffirmed his goal to make the UK the “world’s leading innovation nation,” emphasizing the role of universities in local economies and backing scientists and entrepreneurs.

Policy Focus: He highlighted the need for a “rewired Britain” where growth is nurtured from the bottom up through devolution and place-based investment.

Upcoming Announcements: Reports indicated he was expected to announce the end of non-compete laws to further boost labor mobility and innovation.

Regional Strategy: The speech continued his “Manchesterism” agenda, focusing on reindustrialization and establishing No 10 North as a nerve center for regional growth.

Looks good on paper and throws down the gauntlet to Reform and the Tories to come up with a competing vision for the country. It looks like the Greens (led by ‘Mr Bean of the broken teeth!) have no vision at all and the LI Dems can only rely on a protest vote against the other main parties.

More from Brave AI:

“Andy Burnham’s “Manchesterism” is a devolution-focused economic model that treats universities as central anchor institutions driving local growth through innovation, skills development, and public-private partnerships with business leaders.

Key elements of this model include:

Institutional Collaboration: Burnham established the Greater Manchester Civic University Agreement to align higher education activities with regional priorities, fostering partnerships between universities, local authorities, the NHS, and the private sector.

Innovation Ecosystems: The model emphasizes placing universities at the heart of local economies to support start-ups and scale-ups, exemplified by initiatives like the Oxford Road Corridor and Unit M, which connect academic research with commercial activity.

Skills and Retention: Burnham promotes parity of esteem between academic and technical education (e.g., the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate) to retain graduate talent and ensure the benefits of growth reach all communities, not just city centers.

National Blueprint: As Prime Minister, Burnham aims to replicate this place-based approach nationally via “No 10 North”, devolving power and funding to regional mayors to replicate Manchester’s success in attracting investment and driving regional competitiveness.

The spectre of the scandal surrounding Manchester City football club and the ‘sweetheart deals’ – paid for by past and future ratepayers -and the Abu Dhabi United Group remain ‘lurking’ in the background and need to be resolved.

Reform need to develop a cohesive national policy that taps the unemployed and puts them to work building armaments, ships and planes for the defence of the realm PLUS a house building plan for several million homes that builds on house building skills training or even national service to put Britain back to work!!!– whilst eliminating the ‘net zero’ costs (which are a tax proxy) and will go up a few hundred pounds in January 2027!).

I doubt that Reform will come up with a rational/workable plan to remove a million undocumented migrants in the UK (boat people and those on expired visas) which would reduce unemployment markedly and boost wages!

Still, Burnham has a plan, the Tories have an outline of a plan, Reform needs a ‘hook’ not just populist policies of a clampdown on immigration and the abolition of ‘stupid net zero’ measures.

No political party has any plans to reduce the £3 trillion pound national debt and its £150-180 billion pound a year interest burden.

Fiscal SURPLUSES of around 3% of GDP are needed for a decade - that is £100 billion pounds a year plus concrete, credible plans to achieve this. I suggest an across the board cut of 10% in ALL government spending departments to start with.

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