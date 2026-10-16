Peter’s Newsletter

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Mary Lucas's avatar
Mary Lucas
Oct 16

Another step toward globalization, reducing the impact of national government.

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aileen's avatar
aileen
Oct 16

mmm....movement toward the 15mn ghettos they have planned.

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