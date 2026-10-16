From Brave AI:

“On Friday, October 16, 2026, Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivered a major speech in Motherwell, Scotland, outlining his agenda for “deeper” regional devolution. He urged Scottish First Minister John Swinney to collaborate on pushing power away from both Westminster and Holyrood to local communities, describing the current Scottish government as “one of the most centralised nations in Europe.”

Key elements of the speech and subsequent statements included:

Call for Local Empowerment : Burnham argued that devolution was “never supposed to stop at the doors of the Scottish Parliament” and proposed a new model of “regional economic empowerment” across Scotland.

Specific Policy Offer : He announced an offer to devolve powers from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to implement “localised employment support” similar to models in England, but shaped by Holyrood.

Moving Beyond Independence : Burnham explicitly stated that politicians must “move beyond the constitutional questions” of Scottish independence, arguing that too much time is wasted on “dramas” while people suffer from the cost of living crisis.

No 10 North : The speech reinforced his plan for “No 10 North” in Manchester as the “nerve centre” for rewiring the British state and extending devolution opportunities to all regions, including Scotland.

Political Reaction: First Minister John Swinney agreed to work with Burnham on devolution, while opposition leader Kemi Badenoch criticized the plans as a waste of time and an expansion of government control.

No specifics of course, just more ‘Borg’ talk. No news on drilling Rosebank and Jackdaw.

Regular readers will recall the absolute mess that local authorities are in when left to their own devices:

(100) A 20-minute video that explains the multi-billion pound scam that will bankrupt half of ALL UK councils in the next five years

. Devolution means abandoning all the centralised checks and balances tht allow the UK to operate and ‘devolving thos powers to local authorities – duplicating effort amongst 86 newly created unitary authorities in the UK (62 in England, 22 in Wales, and 32 in Scotland).

Mayors will get a portion of the income tax and VAT paid in their jurisdictions – removing revenue from the Treasury who will be left with servicing the national debt, defence and healthcare etc.

This is the next step in the plans for a socialist ‘Borg’. Just wait for the budget in a few weeks for more! Prepare to be assimilated, resistance is futile- well until an election anyway!

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