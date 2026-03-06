From here:

Starmer: Trump must negotiate with Iran

“The Prime Minister said the United States must reach a settlement with Tehran in which the regime gives up its ambitions to develop a nuclear weapon and the war is brought to an end.”

Presumably Trump must bring a ‘medium’ to the table to negotiate with the dead!

We have seen members of the muppet cabinet put up a smoke screen to protect Starmer’s decision to block the use of UK bases from use by the US, with ministers Miliband, Reeves and Cooper arguing against helping a key NATO ally – talk about gas lighting – the whole world can see how this is a ruse to protect Starmer from yet another embarrassing act by a confirmed socialist.

Speaking of which, the Pakistani Home Secretary has determined that the best way to evict her extended Muslim family (of Pakistani’s ,Ethiopians, Somalis, Eritreans, Afghanis etc) is To pay them £10,000 per family member to leave the UK up to a maximum of £40,000 per family of four!

Failed asylum seeker families to be paid up to £40k to leave UK within 7 days under radical trial | LBC

“The Home Office is launching a new pilot where up to £10,000 per person will be given for people who cooperate with the system.

Around 150 families - including children - are expected to take part in the trial, to see if it can help save money.

They hope that if rolled out more widely, it can save the Home Office up to £20million a year.”

Rounding asylum seekers and refugees up and housing them in pre-fab detention centres -pending their settlement claims for asylum and refugee status - would cost far less but are not being considered.

Human rights law means that asylum seekers must be given priority over UK citizens for housing, health, education and all public services.

In typical ‘all hat and no cattle’ posturing we have this from here;

Home secretary facing major backlash from fellow Labour MPs over her latest immigration crackdown

‘Shabana Mahmood is facing a growing backlash from her fellow Labour MPs over her latest immigration crackdown with one even likening it to Donald Trump‘s ICE.

The Home Secretary insisted that her ‘firm but fair’ plans, which include removing the duty to provide asylum support and making refugee status temporary as well as paying for failed asylum-seeking families to leave, were consistent with her party’s values.’

Meanwhile the descent into sectarian violence in the UK continues to escalate. From here:

Fresh pressure on police to ban ‘Al Quds’ march in London amid Iran crisis

“Police are under growing pressure to ban an Al Quds Day march in London this month after plans were announced for a huge counter-protest amid the Iran crisis.

The Al Quds Day march, using the Arabic name for Jerusalem, is held during Ramadan each year to express support for Palestinians.”

There will be thousands of pro-Hamas and pro-Khamenei supporters will clash with the opposite side – violently – watch for the headlines in the next few days.

Britains is being defined by religious sects and supporters of foreign factions. The Prime Muppet and his ‘cabinet’ will no std up for British values of decency, manners and fair play. They will stand up for Shia Muslims!

This could easily spiral into the same level of violence nd sectarian war last seen in Ulster in the late 1960’s.

