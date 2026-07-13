This is NOT a declaration of war against a state sponsored enemy

From Brave AI:

“The designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation is a legal and diplomatic measure, not an act of war.

Key distinctions:

Legal Mechanism: The UK used new powers under the National Security (State Threats) Act to proscribe the IRGC. This makes supporting the group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison , but it does not constitute a military declaration.

Precedent: The United States designated the IRGC as a terrorist organisation in 2019 without declaring war on Iran. The UK’s action mirrors this approach.

Current Conflict Context: While the search context mentions concurrent US-Iran war tensions and US strikes on Iranian-linked targets in the Middle East, the UK’s specific action was a domestic security designation. The UK government stated the move was to protect its national security from threats such as alleged plots against journalists and cyberattacks, not to initiate military conflict.

In summary, proscribing a foreign military branch as a terrorist entity is a sanctions and criminal law tool, distinct from a formal declaration of war.

Right – so the IRGC can engage in kinetic tactics using weapons of mass destruction, but the UK will not retaliate at the state level.

Just like the UK’s inability to punish Shabhir Ali. A reminder –

(64) 30-40,000 UK prisoners including rapists and paedophiles already released from prison early to relieve prison overcrowding in the UK – Now, early release after just ONE THIRD of sentence served –

The Labour government has determined that Shabir Ali did not receive an unduly lenient sentence of 6 months for each child rape.

From Brave AI:

“The Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) Scheme in England and Wales allows the Attorney General to refer Crown Court sentences to the Court of Appeal if they are considered outside the reasonable range of sentencing guidelines. Originally established by the Criminal Justice Act 1988, the scheme enables the Court of Appeal to increase a sentence if it is found to be unduly lenient, a power unique to the UK common law system.

Personally, I think that Ali’s sentence should be revised to a concurrent sentence rather than the concurrent sentence and he should be chemically castrated and dumped in the Himalayas – it is small wonder that Pakistan does not want this feral animal returned.

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