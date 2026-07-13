Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mick Bolton's avatar
Mick Bolton
4h

Why not just chemically castrate the rape gang leader and drop him in the Himalayas?

Without a parachute...........

Reply
Share
Bartholo's avatar
Bartholo
5h

The US state executed homicide of Iran's supreme leader, whilst Iran made no war on the US; should be seen as a terrorist act: supporting this homicide should also be seen as a terrorist act.

The UK supports the genocide in Gaza; that is also a terrorist act. Ergo the UK government can't make a claim on others committing a terrorist act.

Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture