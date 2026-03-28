I have written a number of articles about the organised mass rape of thousands of young white girls by hundreds of Pakistani men across the UK – mostly in the North of the country.

What the UK should do about the rape gangs infesting 50 British cities

‘There may have been as many as 500,000 rapes of 50,000 victims.’

Stomach turning and heart wrenching – testimony from victims of UK rape gangs.

“He continued: “Speaking honestly, I did not understand how deep this evil is rooted in our society. Police, politicians, council officials, the NHS, social workers, children’s homes – it is everywhere. IS everywhere. Not was. IS.”

“Police vehicles were used to traffic her and some of the abuse events were called ‘cop nights.’

“The extreme pain she suffered included filmed torture in places called ‘red rooms’.

AI should be used to correlate evidence on Pakistani rape gangs – calling Elon Musk!

“The evidence from victims needs to be documented and correlated with the names of those providing social services - the employees, local councillors, police (taxi d4rivers?) documenting the times these people were “on duty” or providing car, etc.

The names of the rapists, their friends/families/contacts needs to be correlated also and a giant map spanning cities/streets/hotels/rape premises compiled.

(social media messages need to be accessed of all involved!!!

The task is enormous and a “enquiry” just won’t cover all the permutations and the rape paths and cover-ups.

Maybe Elon Musk Can design an AI program to collect the evidential data and highlight the correlations!”

Using AI crucially is dependent on the gathering of documented evidence dawn from ’official’ records.

The VIPS (Very Important Perverts) know this and so have destroyed as much as they can – maybe up to and including emails ad WhatsApp messages.

From Brave AI:

“Vital evidence relating to grooming gangs in the UK may have been destroyed due to significant delays by the Home Office in ordering police forces and local authorities to preserve records.

Civil servants took seven months to contact relevant agencies after Baroness Casey’s national audit in June 2025 explicitly instructed the Home Office to demand record retention, with formal requests only starting in January 2026.

Dame Karen Bradley, chair of the Home Affairs Committee, warned that this failure to provide timely direction means some documents relevant to the independent inquiry might have been scrapped, as many councils routinely destroy records after just six years. Tory MP Robbie Moore described the situation as a “staggering failure at the heart of Government” that undermines public trust and justice for victims ahead of the inquiry’s launch.

Timeline of Delays : The audit urged action in June 2025, but officials did not begin requests until January 14, 2026.

Specific Risks : Authorities in Bradford , where abuse rings operated, were not initially told to hold onto records.

Inquiry Powers : The upcoming inquiry, scheduled to report in March 2029 , has full statutory powers to compel document production, though this does not recover data already destroyed.

Government Response: A Home Office spokesperson stated they have worked to ensure records are retained and emphasized that the inquiry can punish failure to comply with document orders.”

There now needs to be an enquiry into what records were destroyed and who authorised their destruction!

As a reminder, he’s some context on the UK government’s statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs

The UK government’s statutory Independent Inquiry into Grooming Gangs, chaired by Baroness Anne Longfield, officially launched with a £65 million budget and a target to conclude by March 2029. The inquiry will operate under the Inquiries Act 2005 with full statutory powers to compel evidence and will begin local investigations, starting with Oldham, alongside a national panel.

Progress and Timelines:

Chair Appointment: Baroness Anne Longfield was confirmed as the chair following a selection process managed by the independent charity NWG Network.

Terms of Reference: Draft terms are scheduled to be confirmed no later than March 2026 (potentially earlier), with the full inquiry expected to take up to three years to complete .

Criminal Investigations: The National Crime Agency’s Operation Beaconport has flagged over 1,200 cases for potential reinvestigation, with more than 200 high-priority cases involving rape.

Challenges and Context:

Victor Engagement: Some survivors have resigned from the liaison panel, citing concerns over the inquiry’s scope and the involvement of former police officers, while others have expressed confidence in the process.

Concurrent Inquiries: Independent efforts, such as the non-statutory inquiry led by MP Rupert Lowe , have concluded their testimony collection, with the government stating that relevant evidence should be handed over to the official statutory inquiry.

Legislative Action: The government has accepted Baroness Casey’s audit recommendations, including new legislation to mandate the collection of ethnicity data on perpetrators and increased funding for policing and survivor support.

The enquiry needs to establish a methodical data/evidence collection method -that captures victims names/ dates/times, nature of rapes, numbers involved, places, duration, level of social care and, police/social care involvement and other vital data.

AI can then be used to ‘map’ the rapes/girls trafficked for rape and who should have been/was responsible for the innocent victims.

Maybe a dedicated data center should be set up!

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan