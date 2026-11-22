From here:

Pause £2bn taxpayer contributions to council pensions and spend cash on potholes, ministers urged

“Ministers are being urged to revive a Thatcher-era law giving town halls power to pause £2 billion of taxpayer contributions into council workers’ pension pots and spend the money on improving local services instead.

The Local Government Pension Scheme has excess funds of £128billion on even a conservative basis, which experts say is way above the buffer needed to meet the pension promises made to its seven million members.

Typical socialism - instead of fixing problems just create them and make everybody pay!

The ‘remedy of reducing local rates bills by pausing contributions to a pension scheme fits the narrative I floated a few days ago here – where the Marxist Labour government imposes a super tax on the investment income of the countries pension funds similar to that of the super tax levied on banks and fossil fuel companies:

(100) The next tax grab of the UK Labour government – a tax on pension funds? All wealth/property is theft?

Back to the MSN article:

“Former pensions minister Ros Altmann said: ‘A two to three year contribution holiday would make sense.

‘Council tax payers’ money is better spent on services or social care than ploughing it into pension funds that don’t need money at the moment.’

It comes as shadow pensions minister Helen Whately hosts a round table on Tuesday with LGPS experts including lawyers and actuaries to discuss how employer payments can be cut.

2,392 Council tax bill for a typical Band D property in 2026-27, up 4.9 per cent on previous year

£2,166 Annual energy bill in a typical household from January to March 2027, up 26 per cent on previous quarter

£737 Extra annual cost of a typical tracker mortgage from interest rate rises this month and next

£16 Extra cost of filling up a typical family car with petrol since the Iran war started

‘Ministers tell us it’s a local matter. It isn’t,’ said John Clancy, a public pensions expert and ex-leader of Birmingham City Council.

He reviewed how the law was changed in 1990 to allow councils to temporarily suspend pension payments as the controversial community charge - or poll tax - was being introduced.

‘It’s been done before and can be done again,’ he said.

Employers pay 16.5 per cent of a worker’s salary into the LGPS, which is then invested in the stock market and other assets.

LGPS members contribute at least 5.5 per cent of their pay and receive a pension typically worth £5,000 a year at retirement as many work part-time.

The LGPS has made returns of about 7 per cent a year on average in the past three decades and now sits on £550billion of assets if Scotland and Northern Ireland are included.

Clancy and fellow expert David Bailey looked at what happened when funds were told to cut contribution rates ‘wherever possible’ 30 years ago.

In Tyne and Wear, nothing was paid into pension pots when the law was in force from 1990 to 1993. But all retirement benefits were paid in full and the scheme remained fully funded.

The Government was approached for comment.

Half a trillion pounds in investment assets to fund the pensions of 7 million members with contributions per employee of 22% of their salary every year.

“Clancy and fellow expert David Bailey looked at what happened when funds were told to cut contribution rates ‘wherever possible’ 30 years ago.

In Tyne and Wear, nothing was paid into pension pots when the law was in force from 1990 to 1993. But all retirement benefits were paid in full and the scheme remained fully funded. “

No doubt actuaries involved in assessing the LGPS would throw their hands up in horror at any suggestion to freeze contributions or impose a tax on future earnings!

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