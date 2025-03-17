The airwaves in the UK are flooded with rumours of a “revolt” amongst Labour MPs over plans to slash PIP for the disabled - which have “blown out” since the c19 injection program was rolled out four years ago.

From Brave AI:

“In the UK, personal injury payments vary based on the type and severity of the injury. For example, compensation brackets for arm injuries range from up to £19,200 for minor injuries to £96,160 to £130,930 for very severe injuries.”

The discussion centers around slashing such payments because they have risen so much. These injuries correlate to C19 vaxx damage,

No-one is talking about vaxx damage - yet it is being suffered, and the UK’s welfare system is bearing th brunt - and the culprits are keeping very quiet.

No political party is touching the issue of vaxx damage - the MSM and social media is silent on the topic.

The type of coverage is restricted to the assumption that British people are lazy and ripping off the system - such as this:

Keir Starmer will 'NEVER' be re-elected again - Eamonn Holmes says people are 'seeing through' PM

Here’s an analysis of health care spending in the UK:

UK Central Government and1 Local Authority Spending in 2025 - Charts

The odd £215 billion pounds! So much for “free” health care!

For contest, the mismanagement of the UK’s fiscal finances is massive.

“Total UK expenditure on Personal Independence Payments (PIP) was £18 billion in 2023-24. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) projects that this will almost double to £34 billion by 2029-30”.

Not such a big deal in the context of overall government spending.

“The total UK government spending for the fiscal year 2024/25 is budgeted at £1,200.0 billion according to UK Public Spending.

The total public sector current receipts for the United Kingdom in 2024/25 are expected to be £1,122 billion.”

For a deficit of £78 billion!

“The next UK budget, referred to as the Spring Statement 2025, took place on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.”

Well, 26 March 2025 is in the future, so hasn’t actually happened yet!

“The Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts the UK's budget deficit to be £46.9 billion for the fiscal year ending in March 2025.”

What’s £30 billion between Marxism!

Chancellorette of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves has forecast Britain's budget deficit to come to £26.2 billion in the 2025/26 financial year.

A contraction in the fiscal deficit of another £20 billion next year.

“The nominal sterling value of the UK fiscal deficit for the 2023/24 financial year was £120.7 billion, according to the Office for National Statistics. “

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has implemented fiscal rules that allow the government to borrow to invest but require balancing day-to-day public spending with tax revenues by the end of the decade.

Additionally, the rules call for public debt to be falling by the end of the forecast period, with Reeves adopting a looser definition of debt than her predecessors, which increases her latitude to borrow for long-term infrastructure.

We are rapidly approach the 2024/25 tax year ends on 5 April 2025 - “Rachel from Accounts” Reeves - who falsified her CV to claim experience she did not have - has already delivered one “budget” that is intended to address a £20 billion “black hole” In the government finances inherited from th outgoing Conservative government. The budget increased public spending, tax, and government borrowing compared to the previous government's plans.

UK household energy prices - set by a UK government Quango (Quasi Autonomous Non-Government Organisation) called OFGEM - have jacked up prices by over 20% since the Labour “government” took office.2£

The UK has spent mega billions on “net zero” policies over the last few decades. This is just a drop in the ocean - per Brave AI:

“The UK has mobilised significant funds towards its net zero goals. Since the Ten Point Plan, the government has mobilised £26 billion of government capital investment for the green industrial revolution.”

Multiply that number by at least ten to reflect the huge tax burden placed on fossil fuel extraction and all the duties placed on its use.1

All for the “privilege” of having energy bills jacked up by around 20% in the last year - on top of past increases and the opportunity cost of not applying “net zero” subsidies to hydrocarbon (fossil) fuels.

Labour has announced plans to build 12 “new towns” and 1.5 million new homes to house a few million legal and illegal immigrants - Rach home will cost around £500,000 on average, by the time the house is built to “net zero” standards with all the supporting infrastructure (street lighting, roads, sewage, water, power, etc), The construction labour is going to be expensive also - existing builders are already building 300,000 new homes a yec18ar for the next five years and will have to be “attracted” to work in the UK - from the EU, probably.

1.5 million times £500,00 equals £750 billion NOT being spent on cures for those damaged by the C19 vaxx.

The prime muppet, Starmer, has announced an increase in defence spending - starting in two years’ time, 2027 - by reducing the “overseas aid budget - by 0.2% of Gross National Income. Whoop-de-do!

The nominal value of UK GDP for 2024 is estimated to be £2,720 billion - 0.2% of that is £5.4 billion pounds. The UK's defence spending is estimated to be 2.3% of GDP in 2024. The UK has likely spent double that already - shipping weapons to Ukraine.

“The United Kingdom has provided significant military and financial aid to Ukraine since 2022. As of March 2025, the UK has pledged £12.5 billion in total aid, with £7.6 billion allocated for military assistance, including £3 billion for military aid in 2024/2025”.

I could go on, into every area that does not make the approved “narrative” - the “Overton Window”, The immigrant - legal, quasi legal and illegal - the base at Diego Garcie in the Chagos Islands for example.

Suffice to say, the mass poisoning of the British public by the political classes is costing an arm and a leg - before the costs of life years lost due to death are reflected.

How much has life expectancy dropped in the last few years? How much will the increase in inheritance tax increase because of it?

