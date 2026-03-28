UK Reform is experiencing a drop in momentum in the opinion polls – appearing to peak with around 30% support.

From Brave AI:

“Reform UK currently leads UK opinion polls with approximately 26.8% support, having gained roughly 12.5 percentage points since the July 2024 election. Labour has fallen to 18.6%, representing a significant decline of 15.1 percentage points from their 2024 high, while the Conservative Party sits at 18.0%, down 5.7 percentage points. The Green Party has emerged as the biggest gainer over the last year, rising to 16.1% (up 9.7 points), while the Liberal Democrats remain relatively stable at 12.2%.

Recent individual polls from March 2026 show Reform UK consistently between 23% and 30%, with Labour trailing between 16% and 21%, and the Conservatives fluctuating between 17% and 20%.”

On the face of it, at the national level it looks like a three-horse race with Liberal Democrats and th Green Party providing a alternative to these three leading horses.

“The next UK general election must be held no later than 15 August 2029. However, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has the power to call an election at any point before this date, as the Dissolution and Calling of Parliament Act 2022 restored the Prime Minister’s authority to request dissolution.”

The Labour Party is clinging to power with all its might – it is hard to pick a policy ‘initiative’ that has not resulted in economic harm and increases to the UK’s £3 trillion national debt. Thos most severely affected are the poor, sick and elderly from rising prices – especially ‘net zero’ energy costs and local authority rate increases.

“The next major United Kingdom local council elections are scheduled for Thursday, 7 May 2026, covering over 5,000 council seats across 136 local authorities in England and six directly elected mayors. While Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland also hold devolved elections on this date, the primary focus is the English cycle involving London boroughs, metropolitan boroughs, and unitary authorities, with most seats last contested in 2022.

Although the upcoming council elections are seen as a key test for the major political parties they do not change the make up of Parliament where national policy is set.

Crucially the local council elections will expose the strengths and weaknesses of UK Reform ad its credibility with voters, albeit at a local level.

UK Reform does not yet have a manifesto with major policy initiatives clearly set out at the national level or a ‘shadow cabinet’ covering areas like national defence, health and education though its objectives on ‘net zero’ and immigration are clearer.

Fo local issues, like policing, pot holes and pensions/pay of council workers the competing policy platforms will determine council election outcomes.

How compelling is the message from UK Reform at the local level?

Here’s some recent news from here:

Reform UK wins council by-election in boost ahead of local elections

Reform UK has won its latest council by-election in a boost ahead of the local elections. The insurgent party secured their first representative on North Lincolnshire Council with the victory in Brumby.

The party took the ward with 52.8%, with Labour’s vote share collapsing more than 30 points to 27.9%. The Greens were third with 9.1%, while the Tories were on 7.5%, a drop of more than 20 points, and the Lib Dems 3.2%.

The Conservatives held on to the Axholme Central ward in another by-election for North Lincolnshire Council yesterday.

The Tories took 49.2% of the vote, down almost 20 points, while Nigel Farage’s party was second on 35.5%. The Greens secured 8.3% for third place, while Labour plunged 25 points to just 5.5% in fourth, with the Lib Dems on 1.5%.

Elsewhere, the Tories also held on to the Halstead, Knockholt and Badgers Mount ward on Sevenoaks District Council. Kemi Badenoch’s party took 44.2%, down 20 points from the last election. Reform UK was second on 29.8%, while the Lib Dems were third with 20.9%, a drop of 14 points.

The Conservatives also took Stanford on the Vale of White Horse District council from the Lib Dems. The party won the seat with 45.9%, while Sir Ed Davey’s party was down 17 points to 27.2 and Reform were third with 18%.

For these local councils; it looks like support for Labour and the Conservatives is down 20-30% with similarly shaky support for the Lib Dems and with the Greens attracting under 10% - maybe a larger proportion of the Muslim vote?

Here’s the rub. No political party is yet to campaign on addressing the utter incompetence and overpayment of senior council administrative staff and incumbent councillor/mayors.

A 20-minute video that explains the multi-billion pound scam that will bankrupt half of ALL UK councils in the next five years

Competence, experience and passion is required to fix these horrible problems with a clear (A to B) plan with clear monetary goals ha REDUCE local authority rates rather than paying for mistakes and rewarding ‘faux’ experts for bad advice.

UK Reform needs to ‘front up’ everywhere with competent candidates with PLANS, otherwise it will collapse into thE dustbin of ‘Platters’ history.

The Platters - The Great Pretender (1956) - HD

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