“Which countries are affected?

Burundi: 225 cases

Cameroon: 35 cases (2 deaths)

Central African Republic: 258 cases

Congo: 169 cases (1 death)

Cote d'Ivoire: 2 cases

Democratic Republic of Congo: 16 789 cases (511 deaths)

Ghana: 4 cases

Liberia: 5 cases

Kenya: 1 case

Nigeria: 24 cases

Rwanda: 2 cases

South Africa: 24 cases (3 deaths)

Uganda: 2 cases”

Over 17,000 cases, almost all in the DRC, with 517 deaths – 511 in DRC.

“Specialists at the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) are warning that new strain of mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) is spreading around the giant continent at a rapid rate.”

No longer just another STD, and no details of what treatments have been tried and failed, so we will wait and see how many billion modified mRNA injections have to be sold globally to precent this strain “going global”.

