From here:

The lingering mental health effects of severe COVID-19 (news-medical.net)

“A new study that examined health data on 18 million people reveals a higher incidence of mental illnesses for up to a year following severe COVID-19 in unvaccinated people. Vaccination appeared to mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 on mental illnesses.

The University of Bristol-led study, published in JAMA Psychiatry on August 21st, 2024, investigated associations of COVID-19 with mental illnesses according to time since diagnosis and vaccination status.”

Here is a link to the research paper:

COVID-19 and Mental Illnesses in Vaccinated and Unvaccinated People | Coronavirus (COVID-19) | JAMA Psychiatry | JAMA Network

“Findings In this cohort study, depression, serious mental illness, general anxiety, posttraumatic stress disorder, eating disorders, addiction, self-harm, and suicide were elevated during weeks 1 through 4 after COVID-19 diagnosis compared with before or without COVID-19. Incidence was lower in people who were vaccinated when they had COVID-19 and incidence was higher, and persisted longer, after hospitalization for COVID-19.”

Spa, it’s a study o mental health, not mental disease or injury.

For context, the UK used the flawed RT-PCR tests and RATs to detect the presence of fragments of the SARS-COV2 virus with the spike protein in 25 million instances and recorded 232,000 deaths with C19 present. Prior to ceasing to update records,

How many cases of “long covid” are there in the UK? From here:

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/apr/25/about-2m-people-long-covid-england-scotland-ons-figures

“Many report symptoms lasting two years or longer and about 1.5m say disease affects day-to-day activities.”

Not much help or up to date numbers from here UKHSA data dashboard

From OWD, up until April 2022. more than two years ago, around 54 million people in the U had received at least one dose of the experimental injections, out of a population of around 67 million.

A lot of research has bn published around the contents of the injections crossing the blood-brain barrier and causing all sorts of neurodegenerative conditions and diseases, but here, the claim is that without the injections there would have been more, a lot more, psychiatric illness!

The cynic in me wonders whether the results reflect the post-traumatic stress disorder caused by a brutal medical apartheid system between the vaxxed and unvaxxed in the UK’s national health system and the cynic also wonders who funded the research and were all the other adverse evets from the infection and the injection also considered.

Here’s how one UK tabloid covered the story:

Covid-19 full impact revealed on mental health of the unvaccinated | Express.co.uk

“Taking into account whether patients had been vaccinated or hospitalised, it found that a unique combination left some people 16 times more likely to develop a serious mental illness after their bout of Covid.”

“Incidences of depression alone were up to 16.3 times more likely for unvaccinated people who ended up in hospital with Covid-19.

People in this demographic who didn’t end up in hospital were found to be only 1.22 times more likely to develop mental illness than those who didn’t fall ill.”

Going to hospital results in a lot more depression!

“In comparison, vaccinated people had little change in their chances of developing mental illness if they managed to stay out of hospital with Covid-19.”

Well, d’uh. Don’t go to hospital, don’t get depressed!

“The study’s lead author from the University of Bristol, Dr. Venexia Walker, shared: “Our findings have important implications for public health and mental health service provision, as serious mental illnesses are associated with more intensive healthcare needs and longer-term health and other adverse effects."

Equally, I did not see any comments on treatment protocols and their constancy between the vaxxed and unvaxxed – and the impact of visiting relatives and friends, or the administration of midazolam, morphine and Remdesivir or the denial of liquids and solids whilst being strapped to a bed. Maybe that isn’t important for mental health!

All part of the “down the memory hole” process, I guess.

Mayve there is some way to gain sufficient access using the same approach as that used un the study. From the JAMA link:

“Design, Setting, and Participants - This study was conducted in 3 cohorts,

1 before vaccine availability followed during the wild-type/Alpha variant eras (January 2020-June 2021) and

2 (vaccinated and unvaccinated) during the Delta variant era (June-December 2021). With National Health Service England approval,

OpenSAFELY-TPP was used to access linked data from 24 million people registered with general practices in England using TPP SystmOne. People registered with a GP in England for at least 6 months and alive with known age between 18 and 110 years, sex, deprivation index information, and region at baseline were included. People were excluded if they had COVID-19 before baseline.

Data were analysed from July 2022 to June 2024.”

The study had three cohorts:

The largest cohort, the pre–vaccine availability cohort, included 18 648 606 people (9 363 710 [50.2%] female and 9 284 896 [49.8%] male) with a median (IQR) age of 49 (34-64) years.

The vaccinated cohort included 14 035 286 individuals (7 308 556 [52.1%] female and 6 726 730 [47.9%] male) with a median (IQR) age of 53 (38-67) years.

The unvaccinated cohort included 3 242 215 individuals (1 363 401 [42.1%] female and 1 878 814 [57.9%] male) with a median (IQR) age of 35 (27-46) years.

Quite large differences in the cohorts!

“Conclusions and Relevance - In this study, incidence of mental illnesses was elevated for up to a year following severe COVID-19 in unvaccinated people. These findings suggest that vaccination may mitigate the adverse effects of COVID-19 on mental health.”

Maybe they are developing an anti-cynic modified mRNA injection, to be taken weekly of course.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.GXm/peterhalligan