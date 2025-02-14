From here:

Covid-era mask warning issued to Brits as 'quad-demic' hits UK | UK | News | Express.co.uk

“The adenovirus, HMPV, parainfluenza, and rhinovirus have all seen a significant increase in cases, according to the latest data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

In just one week, from February 3 to 9, rates of rhinovirus - which can lead to lethal pneumonia in those with weakened immune systems - rose from 10.1% to 11.6%. This 1.5% increase is the largest among the four viruses.”

Somehow, I doubt that there is an 11.6% prevalence rate of people with rhinovirus, but I could be wrong!

“HMPV cases have seen a slight uptick, rising from 4.2% to 4.5%, marking a 0.3% increase.”

I wonder if the “outbreak” has anything to do with this:

https://www.nnuh.nhs.uk/press-release/new-trial-launches-for-two-in-one-vaccine-to-prevent-rsv-and-hmpv/

Depends on how may have been recruited and how many have been injected and possibly “shed on” those running the trial and at their homes.

“The sites participating in the trial are:

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust

Modera has halted an RSV trial, from Brave AI:

“Moderna has faced challenges with its paediatric RSV vaccine trials. The FDA placed a clinical hold on the trial for the mRNA-1345 and mRNA-1365 vaccine development program among children aged 5 months to less than 8 months due to safety concerns.5 Moderna was made aware of the safety signal and paused further enrollment on July 17, 2024, and notified the FDA of the study-wide pause on July 19, 2024.5 On September 12, 2024, Moderna announced that the RSV program for seronegative children younger than 2 years old was listed under discontinued programs.”

For the two in one trial:

Back to the Daly Express article and some expert advice:

Just until a “vaccine” is developed of course, a Moderna, mRNA one!

“The trial is part of the Moderna/UK Strategic Partnership, which has further developed the UK’s mRNA vaccine manufacturing capabilities and is building resilience to future health emergencies.”

All about the Benjamins!

Onwards!!!