First the story per Brave AI:

British forces boarded the Russian shadow fleet tanker SMYRTOS in the English Channel, specifically within UK territorial waters.

“The six-hour operation, directed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, involved Royal Marine Commandos and specially trained officers from the National Crime Agency boarding the vessel, which was sailing under a Cameroonian flag. The interception was supported by Royal Navy ships (HMS Sutherland and HMS Ledbury), RAF aircraft, and military helicopters from the Maritime Air Group.

The tanker has been moved to an anchorage off the south coast of England for monitoring and investigation. Officials stated the action was taken in accordance with domestic and international law to disrupt revenue streams funding Russia’s war in Ukraine

The SMYRTOS (IMO: 9389100) was sailing under the flag of Cameroon when it was intercepted by British forces in the English Channel on June 14, 2026.

However, reports indicate that the vessel has since been expelled from the Cameroon ship registry, leaving it effectively unflagged or stateless at the time of its seizure by Royal Marines and National Crime Agency officers. This lack of flag status allowed the UK to exercise the “right of visit” under international law to board and detain the sanctioned Russian shadow fleet tanker.

A loophole or valid grounds for seizure? Maybe they should have charge a million BTC to let it go!

“The SMYRTOS is a Crude Oil Tanker (specifically classified as an Aframax or LR2 tanker) with a deadweight capacity of approximately 106,969 tonnes. – which is equivalent to around 800,000 barrels.

“The Smyrtos sailed from Ust-Luga port, an oil terminal near St. Petersburg in Russia. The vessel began its journey on 5 June 2026 before crossing west into the English Channel,

“The crude oil tanker SMYRTOS (IMO: 9389100) is (was) heading to Port Said, Egypt.

As of mid-June 2026, the vessel has been reported in the English Channel and the North East Atlantic Ocean, with an estimated time of arrival at Port Said calculated around June 24–28, 2026. Prior to this voyage, the ship visited the Suez Canal and Ust-Luga, Russia.

Operating under a now invalid’flag of convenience.

Ownership/management details here:

“The Smyrtos (IMO 9389100) is owned and commercially managed by Zhao Yao Shipping Ltd, a company registered in Hong Kong.

Key details regarding the vessel’s ownership and status include:

Registered Owner: Zhao Yao Shipping Ltd.

Commercial Manager: Zhao Yao Shipping Ltd.

Previous Management: Since February 2025, the vessel was associated with Daira Shipping Ltd (Seychelles) as owner and Crest Maritime Pte Ltd (Singapore) as ISM manager.

Sanctions Status: The tanker is subject to sanctions imposed by the EU (July 2025), UK (October 2025), Switzerland (August 2025), Ukraine (December 2025), and Canada (February 2026) for its involvement in exporting Russian crude oil.

Could the Ukrsinians/Swissor Canadians have borded the vessel (with permission of the UK of couse)!

The Russins are not on the ownership/management record but the Chinese/Sinaporean are!

A real tangle.

Let’s complicate things even more. The UK currently IMPORTS Russian oil directly!

“The UK currently imports oil products refined from Russian crude in third countries, such as jet fuel and diesel processed in India and Turkey. While direct imports of Russian crude oil, refined petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) are banned, a significant loophole allows these processed fuels to enter the UK market.

“In May 2026, the UK government further eased these restrictions by issuing an indefinite trade license permitting the import of Russian crude oil refined in third countries. This decision was made in response to soaring global fuel prices caused by the conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Consequently, the UK has resumed importing Russian-derived jet fuel and diesel, despite previous plans to phase out these specific imports.”

Hmmm! Maybe the UK could buy the cargo take it to a British or Dutch refineryand release the ship!!!???

“

Onwards!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan