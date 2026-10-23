From here:

UK spends £147m to secure gas imports from Europe - cost may be passed onto customer bills

“The UK has scrambled to agree a boost in gas pipeline imports from Europe amid fears over the country’s ability to supply customers in an emergency scenario this winter.

Ofgem said that Britain would have a “negative supply margin” this winter without intervention if there were to be a day so cold that it only occurred once in 20 years.

“It added: “The position could become more constrained in future winters without intervention. While these are low-probability stress scenarios, their potential consequences are significant.

“ The watchdog said costs of £147million could be passed on to customers’ bills, adding an estimated £1.19 to every domestic energy bill per year over a five-year period.

Not a lot, but this comes on top of an estimated £400 increase in January (to be announced shortly- in the next few weeks. And the accumulated DOUBLING of energy bills in the last ten years.

Where does Belgium get its gas from?

From Brave AI:

“In 2025, Russia accounted for approximately 12.5% to 13% of the European Union‘s total gas imports, providing about 36 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas. This represents a significant decline from 2021, when Russia supplied 45% of EU gas imports (roughly 150–157 bcm).

An eighth of all of Europe’s gas came from Russia last year!

“For 2026, the EU is in a phase-out period under the REPowerEU regulation.

While the January 2026 regulation prohibited new contracts, existing short-term contracts were allowed to continue until June 2026, and long-term contracts until 2027.

Consequently, imports continued in early 2026, with Q1 2026 data showing Russia remained the EU’s third-largest gas supplier (around 15% of imports), driven largely by LNG and pipeline flows via Turkey.

The complete ban on all Russian gas imports (pipeline and LNG) is scheduled to take effect by 2027.

A Complete ban starting next year? We shall see if ‘needs must when the devil drives!!

Russian gas via Turkey and into the EU.

“Belgium has no domestic natural gas production and relies 100% on imports, primarily via pipelines from Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and France, as well as LNG shipments via the Zeebrugge terminal.

“ Norway : The largest supplier, providing gas via subsea pipelines.

Netherlands : A major source of L-gas (low-calorific gas) via onshore pipelines.

LNG Terminals : The Zeebrugge terminal imports liquefied natural gas from global suppliers like the United States , Qatar , and Algeria .

Other Imports: Smaller volumes come from Russia (subject to strict restrictions) and France.

Infrastructure & Security:

Fluxys operates the transmission network and the Zeebrugge LNG terminal.

Belgium maintains a strategic gas storage facility in Loenhout to ensure supply security.

The country acts as a hub for European gas, with extensive interconnectivity to neighboring grids.

It seems unlikely that the UK can buy gas from Russia next year, so the supply will have to come from the newly opened Jackdaw field, Norway and the Netherlands plus expensive US and Qatari LNG.

“The Jackdaw gas field is expected to produce approximately 10 million cubic metres of recoverable gas over its operational lifespan, which is estimated to last 11 years.

“At peak production, the field will account for roughly 6% of UK North Sea gas production, providing enough energy to heat the equivalent of 1.4 million homes.

This output represents approximately 2% of total UK gas demand when imports are included. Production is projected to begin by the end of October 2026, with the field connected to the existing Shearwater platform infrastructure.

The decision to exploit the Rosebank field is expected to be rejected because of ‘net zero climate cultists.

“The Rosebank oil and gas field, located in the UK North Sea, is estimated to hold 300 to 500 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) in recoverable resources, though estimates vary by source.

The field is 90% oil and 10% gas, with the majority of the oil destined for international export rather than domestic use.

“ey reserve and production estimates include:

Total Recoverable Resources : Estimates range from 300 million barrels (cited by Equinor, Ithaca Energy, and Wood Mackenzie) to nearly 500 million barrels (cited by critics and some independent assessments).

Phase 1 Target : The first phase, for which a final investment decision was made in September 2023, targets approximately 245 million barrels of oil equivalent .

Reserve Classifications : Specific data points include 325.32 million barrels of remaining recoverable crude oil and condensate, and 7,369.22 million cubic meters of gas reserves as of 2021.

Peak Production: The field is expected to produce up to 69,000 barrels of oil per day and 44 million cubic feet of gas per day at its peak.

Oil sold internationally? Where will the gas go? Jackdaw has 110 million cubic metres of recoverable gas (10 million cubic metres of recoverable gas over its operational lifespan, which is estimated to last 11 years).

Rosebank has 44 million cubic metres of recoverable gas.

Exploration has been banned and could easily double or even triple these amounts – despite the whining of climate freaks that fields in the North Se have been exhausted.

From Brave AI:

“Recent data from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) indicates that the UK’s remaining prospective resources (undiscovered oil and gas) are estimated at 15.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe), a 31% increase from previous estimates of 14.7 billion boe.

This figure is derived from geological data collected during the 33rd licensing round in 2022, prior to the halt on new drilling approvals.

“The total remaining recoverable resources are categorized as follows:

Proven reserves: 2.9 billion boe (already known and likely recoverable).

Contingent resources: 5.3 billion boe (discovered but not yet developed or commercially mature).

Prospective resources: 15.8 billion boe (undiscovered, requiring further exploration).

While industry groups like Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) argue that these reserves could fuel the UK for decades, analysts note that new drilling would only replace 1–2% of total historical extraction, as the basin is considered mature and most remaining resources are smaller, harder-to-access accumulations.

Norway continues to explore, discover and produce from newly discovered fields – which the UK buys from it!

“In the last ten years (2016–2025), Norway has made 91 discoveries on its continental shelf, with the majority located in the North Sea. Specifically, 11 new discoveries were made in the North Sea in 2025 alone.

“The Omega Alfa exploration campaign by Aker BP in the North Sea is among the most significant recent finds, with estimates ranging from 96 to 134 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe). This area also includes other major 2025 discoveries such as Omega (15.3–21.3 MMsm³ o.e.) and Alfa (15.3–21.3 MMsm³ o.e.).

Other notable North Sea discoveries in the last decade include:

Lofn and Langemann (2025): Gas and condensate discoveries with volumes between 1–10 MMsm³ o.e.

Kjøttkake (2025): An oil and gas discovery estimated at 6.1–11.8 MMsm³ o.e.

Carmen (2023): A major discovery in the North Sea.

Norma (2023): A significant find in the southern North Sea.

Blasto (2021) and Balder extensions (2021): Important discoveries in the central and southern North Sea.

The total resource growth from all Norwegian shelf discoveries in 2025 was approximately 67 million standard cubic meters of oil equivalent (MSm³ o.e.), with liquid discoveries significantly outpacing gas. The North Sea remains the most active area for these discoveries, despite being the most thoroughly explored region of the Norwegian shelf.

Just how stupid are UK politicians? The country is energy starved and it has an entire larder full of energy that it chooses not to ‘eat’.

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