Spain sends troops to Gibraltar in major threat to territory as EU tries to reverse Brexit

“Spanish border guards will be allowed to check the passports of travellers to Gibraltar under the deal agreed with the EU to create an open land border with Spain.

The extra Spanish checks will be carried out at the Rock’s airport and port and will come into force in April, the 1,000-page draft treaty published on Thursday (February 26) confirmed, nearly a decade after the Brexit vote threw the British Overseas Territory’s status into doubt.

The deal will see Spanish boots put on the ground inside the territory for the first time and has sparked fears among its residents who celebrate its unique way of life.

“There’s lots of very worried people out there,” Owen Smith, the chair of the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses said. “I think that is who and what Gibraltar is: a British territory. We are British citizens and people don’t want to lose that.”

“”If you are importing goods from the UK, but those goods are manufactured elsewhere, as many goods from the UK are, you will have paid a 12 per cent EU tariff on top of the new 15 per cent transaction tax,” he said, according to The Sunday Times. “So we’re talking about 27, 29, 30 per cent really, when by the time you factor in things like transport costs, packaging and so on, that’s huge”.

He said that most members of his federation, integrated into a UK supply chain, will no longer be economically viable, warning that Gibraltar will lose what makes it unique. “We have British names on our High Street, British products in our shops.

We have a UK three-pin plug in our wall and all of those things I think are under threat. Exactly how that fact is going to pan out is not really fully understood at this juncture.”

Every policy decision made by the socialist UK government does not stand up to scrutiny once they sre put into practice – requiring U-turns. Unfortunately, there are some things you cannot take back without enormous legal costs spanning over decades.

Th Union of European Socialist Republics (UESR) modelled on the defunct USSR – is slowly absorbing and dismantling British sovereignty AND laughing at the panda socialists in Britain.

