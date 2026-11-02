From Brave AI:

“Britain spent a record £4 billion on power imports in the year to August, with £473 million spent in August alone, marking the highest ever cost for a summer month. This surge in reliance on imports, particularly from France and Norway, is driven by intermittent domestic wind output, grid bottlenecks, and tighter European supplies exacerbated by summer heatwaves that reduced hydroelectric and nuclear reserves.

Key factors contributing to this trend include:

Net Importer Status : The National Energy System Operator (Neso) forecasts Britain will remain a net importer of electricity this winter, paying higher market prices than neighbors to secure supply.

Domestic Capacity Issues : Critics argue that the push for a net-zero grid has left capacity dependent on wind farms with poor connections, while near-record payments are made to keep gas plants online and pay renewables to turn off due to transmission constraints.

European Context: Reduced river levels in Europe have lowered Norway’s hydroelectric reserves and impacted French nuclear output, making imports more expensive and essential for keeping the lights on.

Utter madness. The shiny trousered bureaucrats must be so proud of all their whacky gyrations to keep the lights on!

Here’s 3 minute video that discusses the issue:

UK spent record £4 billion on power imports, figures show

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan