From Brave AI:

“The UK has recently engaged in buying back exported electricity at significantly higher prices, highlighting the volatility of its energy market and reliance on interconnectors.

This occurs when National Grid ESO (now Neso) exports surplus wind power during periods of high renewable generation, only to face sudden domestic shortages that require purchasing that same power back from Europe to maintain grid stability.”

Record Balancing Costs

In late 2026, the grid operator spent a record £60 million in a single day keeping the lights on due to these balancing issues. ⁠

Electricity previously exported abroad was purchased back at a higher cost to meet domestic demand, a practice criticized for creating unnecessary market inefficiencies. ⁠

Experts argue that curtailing wind power before export would be cheaper than these last-minute buyback actions, which drive up consumer bills.

More detail from Brave AI on these ‘rebalancing costs’ of £60 million in a single day from Brave AI:

“The National Energy System Operator (NESO) spent a record £60 million in a single day to balance the electricity grid and prevent blackouts. ⁠

This expenditure occurred due to network bottlenecks that prevented wind power from Scotland from reaching demand centers in the south, forcing NESO to pay high prices to import electricity from Europe and fire up gas plants. ⁠

This event is part of a broader crisis in balancing costs, which hit a record £505 million in September alone. ⁠

While the grid remains secure, the £28 billion upgrade approved by Ofgem aims to fix these infrastructure gaps, with costs expected to add approximately £60 annually to household electricity bills by 2031.

Ah, so spending £28 billion will prevent £500 million in costs because NESO cannot simply NOT export the electricity in the first place? Genius!

Meanwhile the decision to extract oil from the Rosebank field, guarantee thousands of well paid jobs and generate billions in tax revenue during a period of fiscal instability is being protested by 100 climate freaks in the Labour party.

Per Brave AI:

“Nearly 100 Labour MPs, including 92 backbenchers and at least four frontbenchers, have signed a letter to Prime Minister Andy Burnham urging him to block the Rosebank oilfield project. ⁠

Organized by Catherine Fookes, the letter warns that approving the development off the coast of Shetland would permanently damage the party’s climate credibility and alienate its progressive electoral base.”

Here is Fookes:

Taken from here:

Official portrait for Catherine Fookes - MPs and Lords - UK Parliament

From here:

Catherine Fookes - Wikipedia

“Fookes served on the Water (Special Measures) Bill committee.[18]

Fookes has campaigned on local issues such as repairing Inglis Bridge in Monmouth and implementing step free access at Chepstow Station.[19][20]

Fookes voted in favour of the UK government taxing farmers with its proposed inheritance tax.[21] Fookes faced criticism from farming unions over the decision.[22]

Fookes voted in favour of removing the winter fuel allowance to pensioners.[23][24]

In January 2025, Fookes voted against an inquiry being held into grooming gangs, calling it a “political stunt”.[25]

During the potential Labour Party leadership contest in May 2026, Fookes disagreed with those calling for Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves to resign, stating she supported both.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan