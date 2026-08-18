From here:

Moscow Swarmed By 600+ Ukrainian Drones In Massive Overnight Barrage | ZeroHedge

“Over 600 drones were sent on Moscow and the surrounding region overnight into Tuesday morning, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said. It ranks among the single largest assaults on the capital of the war. Regional reports say it’s the largest drone attack on Moscow of the last two years.

This follows this story from April 2026, per Brave AI: he United Kingdom announced its largest-ever military aid package, pledging to supply 120,000 battle-proven drones to Ukraine in 2026. The £752 million commitment, which has already begun deliveries, includes long-range strike drones, reconnaissance systems, logistics platforms, and maritime capabilities.

Key details of the package include:

Strategic Impact: The shipment aims to counter the high volume of Russian drone attacks, which reached approximately 6,500 one-way attack drones in March 2026 alone.

Primary Suppliers: The majority of the funding is directed to UK-based manufacturers, specifically Tekever, Windracers, and Malloy Aeronautics, to bolster the British defense industrial base.

Broader Support: This drone package is part of a wider £3 billion ($4 billion) military assistance envelope for Ukraine in 2026, which also includes hundreds of thousands of artillery shells and thousands of air defense missiles.

Russia takes the view that attacks on the Russian mainland using western weaponry will be treated as an attack by the western country that supplied the weaponry:

“President Vladimir Putin has formally updated Russia’s nuclear doctrine to state that aggression against Russia by a non-nuclear state, such as Ukraine, with the participation or support of a nuclear state, such as the United States or United Kingdom, will be considered a joint attack on the Russian Federation. This policy shift, approved in September 2024, is designed to deter Western allies from allowing Kyiv to use long-range conventional weapons to strike targets inside Russian territory by implying that such support constitutes direct involvement in the war.

Additionally, Russian leadership has warned that supplying these weapons marks the supplier’s direct involvement in the conflict, reserving the right to respond with asymmetrical measures, which could include providing similar long-range weapons to other nations to strike Western targets. Kremlin officials argue that the use of Western-supplied missiles involves the personnel of the supplying countries in targeting, thereby escalating the risk of a broader confrontation and potentially triggering a nuclear response if sovereignty is deemed threatened.

Rhe response so far, from Moscow?:

“Russia has threatened the United Kingdom with “consequences” and warned that London will “pay a higher price” after reports confirmed that British-made drones were used by Ukraine to strike targets deep inside Russian territory, including near Moscow. The Russian Embassy in London accused the UK of “deliberately opting for an escalation” and acting as an “accomplice” to attacks on Russian industrial and energy facilities, such as oil refineries and Wildberries logistics centers.

“maybe Russia will send a few drones to attack London- they looks similar rto the infamous V2’s used by Hitler in the last war- just saying.

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