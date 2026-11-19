Please sir, can I have some more?

From Brave AI:

“Great Britain’s oldest renewable energy projects built between 2003 and 2014 are projected to receive nearly £9 billion in combined subsidies and wholesale market revenue in the 2027 financial year. This windfall is driven by the legacy Renewables Obligation (RO) scheme, which pays premiums on top of market prices, causing subsidy costs to rise alongside soaring global gas prices. “

“Independent analysis by the Energy Competitiveness Unit (ECU) breaks down this total into £4.5 billion in RO subsidy payments and £4.2 billion in wholesale electricity sales.

This figure represents a nearly 50% increase in revenue for developers compared to pre-2022 levels, prompting calls from the ECU and industry groups to reform the scheme.

“The government has announced plans to shift three-quarters of the RO scheme’s costs from energy bills to general taxation by April 2026.

To further reduce electricity system costs, the ECU proposes transitioning all legacy generators to a fixed-price “Fair Value” Contract for Difference (CfD), which could save consumers £3.8 billion next year and £9.2 billion over the next decade.

Yeah, really- hide the costs in ‘general taxation’ and claim savings from ‘fixed price’ contracts at massively inflated prices via 20 year term CfDs.

Here’s some information on the latest round of CfDs from Brave AI:

“Allocation Round 7 (AR7) of the UK’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme is the largest renewables auction in the program’s history, securing a total of 14.7 GW of capacity across 201 projects. The results were announced in two phases: offshore wind in January 2026 and onshore technologies in February 2026.

The auction unlocked £27 billion in private investment and is projected to power up to 16 million homes. Key capacity breakdowns include:

Offshore Wind : 8.4 GW secured at a strike price of £91.20/MWh (2024 prices), with RWE as the dominant winner.

Solar PV : 4.9 GW across 157 projects at a strike price of £65.23/MWh .

Onshore Wind : 1.3 GW across 28 projects.

Tidal Stream: 20.9 MW across four projects, the only successful emerging technology.

The round introduced significant reforms, including extending contract lengths to 20 years and implementing the Clean Industry Bonus (CIB) to incentivize sustainable supply chains.

All overseen by bureaucrats with no links to consumers actually footing the bill.

UK household, commercial and industry energy bills are set to rise by 25% from January, consigning millions to poverty - including children , the sick and the elderly.

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