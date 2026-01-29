From here;

The ‘fatal flaw’ in the new Warm Homes Plan revealed

In yet another move that highlights the utter stupidity of th UK government’s costly, useless ‘net zero’ policy measures this one stands out as both crazy AND stupid.

In a move to pay households to make their homes colder by heating outside air. The insanely moronic climate freaks have allocated the odd £15 billio pounds to install heat pumps in UK homes.

But there is a fatal flaw in the plan.

“Since May 2024, Ofgem has removed the requirement for loft or cavity wall insulation to be in place before a homeowner can claim a £7,500 Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant. BMF CEO John Newcomb argues that the current strategy is fundamentally flawed, stating:

“It seems illogical that a £7,500 Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant can be claimed without measures to properly insulate homes first.”

For renovators, this policy shift creates a risk of installing advanced tech that the home simply isn’t ready for.

..the current policy as “like running a bath and not putting the plug in.”

“Because heat pumps typically operate at lower flow temperatures than traditional gas boilers, they require a well-insulated environment to function effectively.

“It’s imperative that we don’t lose sight of the need for fabric-first, well-insulated properties,” Beard warns, noting that failing to do so will cause the benefits of energy-efficient measures to “backfire” as heat escapes faster than it can be generated.”

“CEO John Newcomb argues that while the £15 billion allocation is a welcome “long-overdue” investment, the logic of subsidising £7,500 for a heat pump without ensuring the home can hold that heat is “illogical.”

“The Builders Merchant Federation (BMF) say that removing mandatory insulation requirements from the Boiler Upgrade Scheme allows homeowners to install expensive low-carbon heating into “leaky” properties that cannot retain the warmth.

Without adequate insulation, any heat escapes into the outside air – a direct contribution to global warming!?! You can’t fix stupid!

Out of interest, even with adequate insulation, how does the heat escape in hot periods like the summer – do all windows and doors have to be open/!?!

“Without a “fabric first” approach, they warn thousands of homeowners could be left with underperforming systems and unexpectedly high energy bills. Air con required???

While the Government has pledged nearly £15 billion to upgrade five million homes, the BMF has voiced serious concerns regarding a lack of focus on the building’s “fabric.” For renovators, this policy shift creates a risk of installing advanced tech that the home simply isn’t ready for.

Seems that the “focus group” of left-wing radicals has once again won another Darwin award and is not only costing taxpayers £15 billion pounds (from the magic money tree) but is inflicting those COFORMING TO ‘T ZERO’ MADNESS BY installing heat pumps with months of disruption to install the bloody things AND higher electricity bills AND colder homes.

Which makes a mockery of the “Warm Homes Plan:”

What is the Warm Homes Plan and will you benefit from it?

“The Warm Homes Plan is a £15 billion government initiative to help address the issue of energy affordability. The plan will ensure households in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland benefit from energy saving measures that will ultimately make their homes warmer and reduce their energy bills.”

“Ultimately???

“’A warm home shouldn’t be a privilege, it should be a basic guarantee for every family in Britain,’ says Prime Minister Keir Starmer. He adds that the plan ‘will help to slash energy costs and lift up to a million people out of fuel poverty.’

Or in the case of labour policy makers, condemn another million homes out of 30 million in the UK, to energy poverty.

“’It is a scandal that millions of people in our country do not have the security of a home that is warm, affordable and safe,’ adds Energy Secretary Ed Miliband. ‘With this investment, we embark on a national project to turn the tide - waging war on fuel poverty and taking another step forward in tackling the affordability crisis for families throughout Britain.’

“Stupid is as stupid does” and Miliband is on enormous pile of stupid, intentionally bankrupting the UK and its people – why he is allowed anywhere near multi-billion pound fiscal matters and taxing of household bills is criminal negligence.

Onwards!

