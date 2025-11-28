The “office for Budget Responsibility (the OBR)– a UK Treasury subsidiary – is said to have told “Rachel from Accounts” weeks before last years budget of the extra £24 billion improvement due to higher than expected tax receipts.

“There were warnings ahead of the Budget that Rachel Reeves could face as much as a £20 billion gap in meeting her self-imposed fiscal rule of not borrowing for day-to-day spending.

But a letter from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) published on Friday revealed it told the Chancellor as early as September 17 that prevailing economic winds meant the gap would be much smaller.”

That was from last year and refers to a 2025/2026 Budget.

It is all irrelevant anyway – the numbers are an exercise in guesswork and ignorance.

Now for the lack of budgeting for extra defence spending in this year’s budget -released last Wednesday.

“A staggering £32billion defence black hole has been uncovered in Rachel Reeves’s Autumn Budget, after the official spending watchdog revealed that the Government’s promise to reach 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence has not been budgeted for.”

That is from the Budget delivered on Wednesday.

“The Office for Budget Responsibility warned in its forecasts that there were “several risks to departments over the spending review period” due to soaring inflation.”

The OBR released the budget via email BEFORE Reeves delivered it to Parliament!!!

Regular readers will note that Labour has pledged 5% of GDP to meet its NATO commitments.

“As of 2024, the UK spent 2.3% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence, according to the latest available data.” = around 69 billion pounds”.

3.5% of the UK’s 3 trillion pound GDP= £105 billion pounds – the 5% “pledge = 150 billion pounds.

“It means the pledge to lift defence spending to 3.5 per cent of GDP by 2035 would cost an extra £32billion in today’s money, cash simply not set aside in the Budget.

I make the increase from £69 to 105 billion 36 billion -not 32 billion – but there is no mention of the “pledged” increase to 150 billion pounds!!!

The numbers in the budget are completely fabricated, last year and this.

Staff and politicians do not have the competence/ability to calculate the financial state of the UK economy, let alone forecast its path over one two or three years into the future.

They simply make shit up.

UK taxpayers are paying for these oversights, errors and fabrications - their money is being “ pissed away” on treating those damaged and wounded by the experimental C19 “vaccines” plus profligate spending on migration – legal and illegal.

Onwards!!!

