User's avatar
Stephen Rowland's avatar
Stephen Rowland
3h

Keep giving the money to Ukraine, keep denying cheaper energy, keep up the insanity and your government will enslave you with CBDCs.

Paul Jackson's avatar
Paul Jackson
2h

The entirely foreseeable result of Thatchers privatisation lunacy, the creation of privatised monopolies. Customers have nowhere else to go and no choice but to pay. The regulatory bodies do nothing other than watch the financial looting while utterly failing to apply the rules or sanctions provided for. Promised infrastructure investment has never been carried out, instead any available cash has been spent in special dividends,bonuses, pensions and bloated salaries. Unfortunately we didn’t find out that Thatcher was a lunatic until after the damage was done. Water, gas and electricity should never have been privatised and now they should be nationalised without compensation. At least the Irish had the common sense to refuse water nationalisation and brought a government in the process. This is not capitalism, it’s systemic theft and corruption.

