First let’s show the definition of ‘moderate retirement income.

’A moderate retirement in the UK requires an annual income of £32,700 for a single person and £45,400 for a couple, according to the latest 2026 Retirement Living Standards from Pensions UK.

That’s around US$ 44,000 for a single person and around U$ 61,00 for a couple.

“This level of income provides more financial security and flexibility than a minimum lifestyle, covering essentials plus extras such as:

Transport : Ownership of a three-year-old small car, replaced every seven years.

Holidays : A fortnight all-inclusive holiday in the Mediterranean and a UK weekend break.

Leisure : Two streaming services, regular eating out, and social activities.

Support: Annual charity donations and financial support for family members.

To achieve this income via pension drawdown, a single person generally needs a total pension pot of approximately £386,000 to £564,615 (depending on whether State Pension is included), while couples require significantly larger savings. Currently, only 23% of the working population is on track to reach this standard, with rising costs pushing these figures up by roughly £1,000–£1,500 compared to the previous year.

It should be noted that for a single person,, the State pension is £12,570 a year, meaning that a single worker would need income of around another £20,000 to achieve the ‘moderate level of income in retirement.

A single person earning that £32,700 a year would pay income tax of £4,000, reducing the ‘moderate’ income to a much lower level.

Put it another way, to achieve a NET of tax’ moderate income of £40,500 a year. with

UK annuity rates for a healthy 65 year old of around 7.5%, a single person would require an accumulated ‘pot’ of around £533,333.

‘For early 2026, the median full-time salary in the UK is £39,039.

For a 40 year old with 25 years before retirement, with a £39,000 salary, the required monthly contribution would scale proportionally to approximately £518 per month (approx. 16% of gross salary) under the same assumptions.

“For a £39,000 annual salary in the UK for the 2026/27 tax year, the estimated net annual take-home pay is £30,214.

“ Income Tax : £8,786 (calculated on taxable income after the £12,570 personal allowance).

National Insurance : Deducted at 8% on earnings between £12,570 and £50,270.

Average Tax Rate: Approximately 22.5%.

£30,214 a year = around £2,500 a month from which that £518 in contributions for a pension must be taken.

That’s 20% of net income right there – BEFORE living expenses, exorbitant ‘green’ utility bills, clothes, kids, holidays etc.

Good luck with that!

Here is a link to a socialist BBC article on the subject:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3928m30v89o

“The trade body suggested that workers, employers and the government could step up to encourage and contribute to more saving for retirement.“

In other words MORE TAXES called something else.

Onwards!

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