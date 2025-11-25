Ukraine agrees “peace plan?
Details are, of course, lacking!
From Brave AI:
“Ukraine has reportedly agreed to a revised peace plan brokered by the Trump administration, with U.S. officials stating that Kyiv has accepted the framework, though minor details remain to be finalized.:
“ Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could visit Washington as early as this week to finalize the agreement, following productive talks in Geneva where a common understanding on the core terms was reached.
'Trump's' 'Pin-pong strategy'; First original version was for Putin negotiable and for Zelensky unacceptable; so out of the Trump hat came a second version, Yet for Putin; Will it still be negotiable? If not, then the Neocons have their way; punish Putin.
Indicators are that Russia will only accept capitulation.