Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bartholo's avatar
Bartholo
4h

'Trump's' 'Pin-pong strategy'; First original version was for Putin negotiable and for Zelensky unacceptable; so out of the Trump hat came a second version, Yet for Putin; Will it still be negotiable? If not, then the Neocons have their way; punish Putin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
7h

Indicators are that Russia will only accept capitulation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture