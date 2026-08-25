The UK (and France) have supplied Ukraine with the blueprints for missile technology that can target key strategic infrastructure deep inside Russia, - in exchange for the locations of that key infrastructure Ukraine has supplied personnel files of Russian ‘spies’ operating inside and outside the UK.

From Brave AI:

“British Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced that the United Kingdom will share classified technical information regarding British-made components of the Storm Shadow (known in France as SCALP) long-range cruise missile to enable Ukraine to manufacture the weapon domestically.

This decision, made during Burnham’s visit to Kyiv for Ukraine’s Independence Day, allows defense firm MBDA to declassify blueprints to support local assembly lines, a move coordinated with France, which has already agreed to help establish production facilities in Ukraine.

This is in addition to recent supplies of long range drones:

“The United Kingdom announced its largest-ever military aid package for Ukraine, pledging to supply 120,000 drones in 2026. This £752 million ($1 billion) commitment, described by Defence Secretary John Healey as the biggest drone package in the conflict’s history, includes long-range strike drones, intelligence and reconnaissance systems, logistics drones, and maritime capabilities.

Deliveries of these battle-proven unmanned aerial systems began in April 2026 and are primarily sourced from UK-based manufacturers Tekever, Windracers, and Malloy Aeronautics. This drone package forms part of a broader £3 billion ($4 billion) annual military support envelope for Ukraine, which also covers artillery ammunition and air defense missiles. The announcement was made ahead of a Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting in Berlin, with officials emphasizing that the UK remains committed to Kyiv despite global distractions.

Russia responded to the announcement with warnings of consequences, with the Russian embassy in London accusing the UK of escalating the crisis and seeking to inflict damage on Russia by proxy. British officials rejected these threats, with Healey stating that President Vladimir Putin’s focus on the Middle East was intended to distract Western support, but asserting that the UK would not be diverted from its support for Ukraine.

Ukraine has, in turn supplied the UK with intel on Russian spy networks:

“Ukraine has provided the United Kingdom with a “goldmine” of classified battlefield intelligence to help detect and foil Russian spies and saboteurs. This unprecedented data sharing, formalized during Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s visit to Kyiv, grants the UK first access to Kyiv-operated “Avengers” AI Labs.

The repository contains millions of images of Russian military assets, including tanks, drones, and troops, collected from thousands of cameras and sensors. The Ministry of Defence stated this data will be used to train AI systems that can rapidly identify threats at UK military bases, airports, and critical infrastructure.

Key details of the intelligence transfer include:

Immediate Defense: The AI models will enhance security at UK bases against hostile actors, following recent incidents such as the 2025 breach of RAF Brize Norton.

Future Applications: The technology is expected to revolutionize public life, potentially protecting railways, energy plants, and prisons.

Reciprocal Support: In exchange, the UK agreed to declassify technical information on Storm Shadow missile components, allowing Ukraine to manufacture the long-range weapons independently.

The monetary value of the exchange of hardware intel v software intel has not been discussed via any democratic process – the UK Parliament is back from its summer holidays next week:

“ The House of Lords recess was slightly shorter, lasting approximately five weeks, from 24 July 2026 to 31 August 2026, also returning on 1 September 2026.

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Whether Russia can capture the UK technology remains to be seen (and the drones).

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