Ukraine invades Russia – surprise attack – unclear whether this is all of its reserves or whether it has more to use

Two links – one from the anti-Tramp, pro-war. UK’s Daily Telegraph and the other from a pro-Russian source.

Ukraine's daring attack into Russia continues to gain ground I Ukraine: The Latest, Podcast (youtube.com)

Aug 8, 2024 Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast | The Telegraph

Day 898.

Today, we analyse the ongoing invasion of Russia by the Ukrainian military and ask, with so many drones watching everything that moves, how has surprise returned to the battlefield?

And here’s the pro-Russian outlet:

The Heat🔥Ukrainian Offensive Continues⚔️Pokrovsk Front Is Collapsing. Military Summary For 2024.08.8 (youtube.com)

“The worst day ever for Russia!”

The Ukrainians are digging trenches inside the Russian territory they have captured. Ukrainians have, mostly, captured one Russian city and a village and are within 40 kms of the nuclear power plant at Kursk.

Onwards!!!

