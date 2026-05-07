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Age Verification PsyOp? Kids Bypass UK Government Tech With Fake Moustaches | ZeroHedge

“A damning new report from Internet Matters reveals that more than a third of UK children have already figured out how to dodge the latest “safeguards” imposed under the draconian Online Safety Act.

Methods include entering fake birthdays, borrowing logins, and – most hilariously – drawing on fake moustaches to fool facial age estimation tech. One parent admitted catching her son using an eyebrow pencil; the system promptly verified him.“

(16) Basil the Great on X: “The UK government’s age verification checks have been brought down by children wearing fake moustache’s Brilliant https://t.co/FvSAiKaZ6r” / X

(16) NPC Knuckles on X: “@BasilTheGreat Age verification, or more properly defined as “identity verification,” was designed to fail, so that the government could push for a full blown digital ID system. The people behind this are utterly dastardly and machiavellian in their lust for total power over their fellow Man.” / X

“This was never about protecting kids. They don’t care about kids. It’s about control. Every failed “safety” measure provides the perfect excuse to demand even stricter verification – biometric scans, national digital IDs, device-level monitoring.

The moustache kids aren’t the problem; they’re exposing the con.

In the US, President Trump has already drawn a line in the sand, declaring war on the Euro-style censorship machine and vowing to smash any UK-EU internet crackdown that threatens free speech.”

“While the UK government chases headlines with performative “child safety” gestures that collapse under the weight of a 12-year-old with a makeup pencil, the real threat isn’t social media – it’s the authoritarian apparatus being built in its name.”

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