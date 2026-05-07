UK’s age verification circumvented by kids entering fake birthdays, borrowing logins, and – most hilariously – drawing on fake moustaches to fool facial age estimation tech.
Age verification in the UK and EU designed to fail so that national ID’s can be rolled out and imposed?
From here:
Age Verification PsyOp? Kids Bypass UK Government Tech With Fake Moustaches | ZeroHedge
“A damning new report from Internet Matters reveals that more than a third of UK children have already figured out how to dodge the latest “safeguards” imposed under the draconian Online Safety Act.
Methods include entering fake birthdays, borrowing logins, and – most hilariously – drawing on fake moustaches to fool facial age estimation tech. One parent admitted catching her son using an eyebrow pencil; the system promptly verified him.“
(16) Basil the Great on X: “The UK government’s age verification checks have been brought down by children wearing fake moustache’s Brilliant https://t.co/FvSAiKaZ6r” / X
(16) NPC Knuckles on X: “@BasilTheGreat Age verification, or more properly defined as “identity verification,” was designed to fail, so that the government could push for a full blown digital ID system. The people behind this are utterly dastardly and machiavellian in their lust for total power over their fellow Man.” / X
“This was never about protecting kids. They don’t care about kids. It’s about control. Every failed “safety” measure provides the perfect excuse to demand even stricter verification – biometric scans, national digital IDs, device-level monitoring.
The moustache kids aren’t the problem; they’re exposing the con.
In the US, President Trump has already drawn a line in the sand, declaring war on the Euro-style censorship machine and vowing to smash any UK-EU internet crackdown that threatens free speech.”
“While the UK government chases headlines with performative “child safety” gestures that collapse under the weight of a 12-year-old with a makeup pencil, the real threat isn’t social media – it’s the authoritarian apparatus being built in its name.”
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