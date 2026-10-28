One of the most notable measures was a payment of £100 to 20 million households plus the removal of around £50 in standing charges which can be added and the abolition of VAT on the electricity component of household energy bills.

A total of around £200.

10 million households (there are 30 million in the UK) will not get the ‘bounty’ – these are the richest homes-.

Trouble is household energy bills will increase by around £300 in January 2027

From Brave AI:

“Forecasts for the January 2027 energy price cap indicate a significant rise from the current £1,723 annual bill, with predictions ranging from £1,999 to £2,165 depending on the analyst.”

It’s even worse if you look at 2024:

“ April–June 2024 : The cap dropped to £1,690 per year (a 12% decrease).

July–September 2024: The cap fell further to £1,568 per year (a 7% decrease), its lowest level since March 2022.

You can compare this with the lies told in 2022 and 2024.

“The Labour Party first publicly committed to cutting energy bills by up to £300 in August 2022, when they pledged to freeze the domestic energy price cap to prevent rising costs.

The specific £300 reduction target by 2030 was heavily promoted during the 2024 general election campaign, appearing in pre-manifesto documents and speeches by leaders like Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves in May and June 2024.

The government gives back £100 in the face of an upcoming £300 increase in January and a £500 increase since 2024, after promising a £300 cut.

Lies , false promises and bullshit.

Those cuts in gas standing charges will not result in savings to households – the standing charges will be passed into extra unit costs resulting in ZERO savings to households.

Do you view the removal of VAT a reduction in bills when the ‘price cap’ goes up by £300?

I don’t view that as a saving.

The removal of the standing charge gets absorbed into unit charges for gas. The ‘cost’ of 20 million times £100 = £2 billion. This to be ‘funded’ from an increase in the tax on banks.

“Chancellor John Healey announced in the 28 October 2026 Budget that the bank surcharge will be increased by 3 percentage points, rising from 3% to 6% (rather than the previously speculated return to 8%).

“The increase is temporary, intended to fund immediate support on energy bills, and will end 15 months after starting in January 2027.

So, the government will grab an extra billion pounds from banks and consumers will pick up an extra £2 billion in a switch from standing charges to unit rates.

Great deal for who exactly?

What about fiscal deficits? From Brave AI:

2025/26 : Total deficit £132.7bn ; Current deficit £49.2bn .

2026/27 : Total deficit £115.5bn ; Current deficit £33.9bn .

2027/28: Total deficit £96.5bn; Current deficit £4.6bn.

These figures reflect forecasts made in mid-2026, with actual outturns for 2025/26 showing a total deficit of £132.0 billion, slightly below the OBR’s initial estimate.

That’s deficits of around £350 billion in three years which will not reduce national debt of £3 trillion.

“The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) projects that the UK’s public sector net debt will remain flat, hovering around 95–96% of GDP through 2029/30, with no significant decline expected until that point.

While the annual borrowing deficit is forecast to fall from £132 billion (4.3% of GDP) in 2025/26 to approximately £59 billion (1.6% of GDP) by 2030/31, this reduction is insufficient to lower the debt-to-GDP ratio meaningfully in the short term. Key projections include:

2026/27 : Debt remains near 95–96% of GDP as borrowing continues despite fiscal consolidation.

2027/28 – 2028/29 : Debt continues to rise slightly or stabilize, driven by high interest costs and demographic pressures.

2029/30: The debt-to-GDP ratio is forecast to reach approximately 96.1%, marking the earliest point it is expected to begin falling under current fiscal rules.

This trajectory reflects a scenario where economic growth barely outpaces the accumulation of debt and interest payments, keeping the national debt pile near £3.75 trillion by the end of the forecast period.

£3.75 trill in national debt by 2030.

That £3.75 trillion will be costing around £200 billion a year.

The only way to reduce that horrible interest cost is to run fiscal surpluses- probably of around 2-35 or £50-75 billion a year for several decades.

The government has announced plans to fund council houses:

“Chancellor John Healey announced an extra £1.5 billion for the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) in the Autumn Budget 2026, bringing the total 10-year investment to more than £40 billion. This funding is expected to support the delivery of around 10,000 additional homes in England, with priority given to social rent and council homes.

The announcement, made on 28 October 2026, is complemented by several regulatory and financial measures to accelerate construction:

Cheaper borrowing for councils is extended through the Public Works Loan Board until 2027–28 .

A zero rate of VAT will apply to land sold to registered social housing providers from 1 April 2027 .

Biodiversity net gain requirements are removed for smaller brownfield developments up to 1.5 hectares to reduce planning hurdles.

The additional funding will be allocated from 2027/28 to 2030/31, increasing as councils build their delivery capacity. This move addresses the loss of over two million council homes since the 1980s and aims to support the government’s target of delivering 1.5 million homes during the current parliament.

The government is over a million homes short of its target 1.5 million already. Costs are around £290,000 per home and rising fast. That comes to £290 billion pounds needed, a far cry from the £40 billion pledged.

£40 billion in funding will cost £200 million per year in interest an a billion over 5 years.

What kind of low IQ incompetent idiot does not include the cost of debt in a financial plan?

All other major spending plans have been deferred to the mystical spending review scheduled for august next year. That includes defence and welfare.

From Brave AI:

“The next UK Labour government spending review is scheduled for 2027.

Following the 2025 Spending Review, which set departmental budgets through 2028–29, the government committed to holding spending reviews every two calendar years under the revised Charter for Budget Responsibility. The 2027 Spending Review will act as a further enabler for the government’s 10 Year Plan and is expected to introduce new categories of ringfenced spending, such as preventative DEL.

Key details for the upcoming review include:

Timing : It will take place in 2027 , following the Autumn Budget 2026.

Purpose : To allocate budgets for subsequent years and implement long-term priorities outlined in the 10 Year Plan.

Context: The current spending framework runs until the end of the 2028–29 financial year, making the 2027 review critical for setting the fiscal direction for the remainder of the parliament.”

No decision was announced on the Rosebank oil field-

Interest rates?

“The Autumn Budget 2026 projections indicate that the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates to 4.5% by the middle of 2027, a significant increase from earlier forecasts that borrowing costs would reach only 4% by 2030/31.

“Following the UK Autumn Budget 2026 delivered on October 28, 2026, 10-year gilt yields fell from approximately 5.43% to around 5.30–5.33%, marking their lowest level in over a month as investors reacted cautiously positively to the Chancellor’s adherence to fiscal rules. 5-year gilt yields also stabilized, with data indicating a level of 5.02% on October 28, 2026, reflecting a broader market relief that the government’s borrowing plans and debt sale targets were consistent with expectations.

Key Market Reactions

10-Year Yield Decline : Yields dropped by approximately 5–10 basis points post-budget, outperforming US Treasuries and signaling investor approval of the Chancellor’s fiscal discipline and the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) confirmation of fiscal headroom.

5-Year Yield Stability : The 5-year yield held steady near 5.02% , benefiting from expectations that the budget would not disrupt the Bank of England’s potential trajectory for interest rate cuts.

Investor Sentiment: The market reaction was described as “cautiously optimistic,” with the lack of unexpected tax hikes or excessive borrowing allowing yields to ease after recent multi-decade highs.

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