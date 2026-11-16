From Brave AI:

“Jackdaw gas has begun flowing from the North Sea platform into the UK energy network on November 16, 2026, just weeks after receiving government approval. The field, located 150 miles east of Aberdeen, is operated by Adura, a joint venture between Shell and Equinor.

Gas from the site will be processed through the existing Shearwater hub and piped to the St Fergus terminal in Aberdeenshire for distribution. At peak production, Jackdaw is expected to supply enough gas to heat approximately 1.4 million UK homes, representing about 6% of domestic production and 2% of total UK demand when imports are included.

Political Context : Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh approved the project in October 2026 following a legal challenge that nullified the original permit due to inadequate climate impact assessments.

Economic Impact : The £2.1 billion project is projected to support the UK’s gas supply for up to 11 years and contribute an estimated £2.9 billion to the economy.

Controversy : The approval has drawn criticism from environmental groups like Friends of the Earth and Greenpeace , who argue it conflicts with net-zero targets, while the government maintains it reduces reliance on higher-emission imported gas.

Future Outlook: This development precedes the pending decision on the larger Rosebank oil field, which faces significant political opposition.

“The Jackdaw gas field required a development investment of £2.1 billion (approximately $2.77–2.8 billion). In terms of economic value, the UK government estimates the field will add £2.9 billion to the economy over its 11-year lifespan, while operator Adura projects that Jackdaw and the adjacent Rosebank field combined could generate £1.4 billion to £3.8 billion in tax revenues depending on the parliamentary term.

The gas produced is valued based on international market prices rather than a fixed internal figure, with the output expected to peak at 6% of the UK’s domestic gas supply, sufficient to heat 1.4 million homes. However, some analysts note that because the gas is sold at global market rates, the project may not lower consumer energy bills and that gross sales through 2029 might only reach £1.5–1.6 billion, potentially below the development investment before operating costs are considered.

Now the offshore wind turbine subsidy.

“The UK government has announced a £1 billion commitment from its state-owned National Wealth Fund to support the development of two major offshore wind farms, Vanguard West and Vanguard East, off the Norfolk coast.

“the Uk has no wealth and will need to borrow the £1 billion it will pay the developers. The turbines will have zero salvage value- decommissioning costs are not included in these costs.

This investment is part of a broader £12 billion financing package secured by RWE and KKR, representing the largest non-recourse project financing in UK offshore wind history.

The projects are expected to generate 2.8 gigawatts of capacity, enough to power approximately three million homes, with construction beginning in early 2027 and power delivery starting by 2030. The financing includes £11.1 billion in cash facilities and £1.7 billion in ancillary facilities from a consortium of 35 international banks, alongside credit cover from Germany’s Euler Hermes and Denmark’s EIFO.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham hailed the deal as a “vote of confidence” in British industry, emphasizing that the homegrown energy will enhance energy security and support over 2,400 jobs during the construction and operation phases. The projects were previously awarded 20-year Contracts for Difference (CfDs) in January 2026 at a strike price of £91.20 per megawatt-hour.

These turbines will last 20 years at most and do not include returning the sea and land to its original condition.

Discussed here:

LIVE NOW: Energy Realities with Dr. Tammy Nemeth, David Turver and Stu Turley

Plant some trees and remove the damned CO2 if it upsets you so much, despite CO2 being essential for plant growth – and the animals that eat plants.

(100) Quick reminder – there are 3 trillion trees on the planet – each tree absorbs 25 kg of CO2 a year= 75 billion tonnes a year – mankind emits 35 billion tonnes of CO2 - so what’s the problem?

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