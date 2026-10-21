From Brave AI:

“The UK government has approved the controversial Jackdaw gas field in the North Sea, with energy production expected to start by the end of October 2026.

Key Details:

Decision Maker: Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh granted consent for the North Sea Transition Authority to approve drilling, citing energy security and the need to minimize imported fuels amid global instability.

Project Ownership: The field is operated by Adura , a joint venture between Shell and Equinor .

Economic Impact: The project is expected to increase UK domestic gas production by approximately 6% at its peak, support hundreds of jobs , and add an estimated £2.9 billion to the economy over its 11-year lifespan.

Political Context: The project was originally approved by the previous Conservative government in 2022 but was blocked by a Scottish court ruling that required developers to account for carbon emissions from burning the fuel. The Labour government argues that approving this pre-existing license does not violate its manifesto pledge to ban new drilling licenses.

Reaction: The decision has drawn sharp criticism from environmental campaigners and the Green Party, who labeled it “climate vandalism,” while industry leaders and the Conservative Party welcomed the move as a necessary step for energy security.

“The UK government has not set a specific deadline for the final decision on the Rosebank oil field, stating it will be made “as soon as possible” after reviewing consultation responses. While a decision on the similar Jackdaw gas field was expected in October 2026, officials indicated that the Rosebank ruling “will take a little longer” due to its complexity and the need to ensure the legal framework withstands scrutiny.

Current information suggests the decision could follow later in 2026, though no firm date has been confirmed by Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh or Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

“Jackdaw, located east of Aberdeen, is a gas field with estimated reserves sufficient to heat 1.4 million homes and supply approximately 6% of UK gas demand at peak production. Its operational lifespan is projected to be 11 years, with production beginning in 2026 and an estimated 36 million tonnes of lifetime CO2 emissions.

Rosebank, located northwest of Shetland, is the UK’s largest undeveloped oil field, containing between 300 and 500 million barrels of oil equivalent (primarily oil, with 90% of reserves being oil). It is expected to operate for 25 years (starting 2026/27) with estimated lifetime emissions of 200–254 million tonnes of CO2. A decision on Rosebank is pending, unlike Jackdaw which was approved in October 2026.

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