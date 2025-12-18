From Brave AI:

“As of December 2025, the UK Labour government is finalising a revised definition of anti-Muslim hatred, moving away from its previously adopted 2019 definition that described Islamophobia as “rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness”.

The new definition, reportedly being refined as “anti-Muslim hostility,” is under development by a working group chaired by former Conservative MP Dominic Grieve, established in March 2025 to create a definition reflective of diverse perspectives among British Muslims. This shift comes amid ongoing controversy over the original definition, which critics argue conflates criticism of Islam with racism, potentially chilling free speech and academic freedom.”

The UK government is finalising a new definition of “anti-Muslim hostility,” replacing the term “Islamophobia” in a move that has sparked significant debate over free speech and discrimination. The draft definition, expected to be published before the Christmas recess, describes anti-Muslim hostility as criminal acts, harassment, and prejudicial stereotyping directed at Muslims or those perceived to be Muslim due to religion, ethnicity, or appearance, including institutional discrimination intended to disadvantage Muslims. This rebranding follows concerns from free speech advocates who argue the definition could stifle legitimate criticism of Islam and function as a de facto blasphemy law.

Definition Details: The draft definition includes acts of violence, vandalism, harassment, and intimidation, whether physical, verbal, written, or electronic, as well as the “prejudicial stereotyping and racialisation of Muslims” to stir up hatred, regardless of individual beliefs or actions. It also covers prohibited discrimination within institutions that disadvantage Muslims in public and economic life.

Simultaneously the government launched its campaign to reduce violent sex crimes/misogynism against women by half – “The UK Labour government has announced plans to implement anti-misogyny programmes for boys as young as 11, aiming to tackle the root causes of violence against women and girls. T he initiative, unveiled on 18 December 2025, will involve mandatory lessons in secondary schools on topics such as consent, healthy relationships, online harassment, and the dangers of sharing intimate images, with teachers receiving specialist training to identify concerning behaviour. Students displaying harmful or “worrying” behaviour, including the sharing of intimate images, may be referred to behaviour change programmes, with the possibility of extending the pilot to primary schools in the future. A new helpline will also be established to support teenagers with concerns about their relationships. To be extended to primary schools (under 11 year olds!!!)

The strategy is part of a broader government effort to halve violence against women and girls within a decade, with the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, stating that “every parent should be able to trust that their daughter is safe at school, online and in her relationships”.

Safeguarding Minister Jess Phillips described the initiative as deploying the “full power of the state” to prevent harm before it starts, comparing it to anti-extremism programmes used for other forms of radicalisation.

The £20 million funding package will cover 80% of the cost, with the remainder coming from an innovation fund involving philanthropists.

While education leaders like Paul Whiteman of the NAHT have welcomed the training, Dame Nicole Jacobs, the domestic abuse commissioner, criticised the investment as insufficient to achieve the desired impact.

The plan follows concerns about the influence of misogynistic online figures like Andrew Tate, with research indicating that one in four young adults aged 18 to 29 hold favourable views towards such figures.

The government is alarmed by th popularity of internet influencers such as Andrew Tate:

“Recent data indicates that more than 40% of young men in England hold a positive view of Andrew Tate, a figure that has prompted significant governmental and societal response.

This statistic is part of a broader trend showing that a substantial proportion of teenage boys and young men in the UK are influenced by Tate’s content, which promotes toxic masculinity and misogynistic views.

A 2025 government strategy acknowledges that over 40% of young men have a positive opinion of Tate, contributing to the decision to implement compulsory lessons on healthy relationships, consent, and misogyny in all secondary schools across England. This initiative, backed by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aims to counteract the early adoption of harmful attitudes and protect young people from the influence of misogynistic influencers.

Not so much “nanny state” as school ma’am state”.

It may have escaped labour’s notice but it is the indoctrination into misogyny promoted by following the Islamic faith that is as much responsible for misogyny as influencers such as Andrew Tate. (Pakistani rape gangs a hostile narrative?

Those being sent for re-education will likely be 90% Muslim youth and boys.

The measures are distinctly ones that perpetuate anti-Muslim hostility!!!

What will a non -Arabic speaking young 30-year-old teacher going to do about a classroom with a dozen teenage Muslim kids discussing arranged marriages, FGM, marital rape, first cous marriages, honour killings and other misogynistic aspects of Sharia law?

The “initiative ignores th actions of young women and girls that monetize sex – do these influencers promote the exploitation of women and the followers and posters on these sites be shipped off to re-education camps?:

“Philadelphia-based Leila Lewis earns over $30,000 per month on subscription platforms. Frustrated by OnlyFans’ content restrictions (e.g., banning fisting or urolagnia), she found greater creative and financial freedom on alternative platforms like Hidden, where niche content is permitted and often highly valued by dedicated fans.

In other hypocritical moves, the government retreats closer towards the EU by re joining the “Erasmus program – giving freedom of movement to Youth unemployment is vey high in the EU, there are thousands of illegal immigrant student overstayers in th UK du to expired student visas.

“Individuals who qualify for the Erasmus+ Programme must be established in an EU Member State or a third country associated with the programme. The countries fully associated with Erasmus+ include all EU Member States, as well as North Macedonia, Serbia, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Türkiye.

Eligible participants include higher education students (at any cycle level), staff from higher education institutions, vocational education and training (VET) learners and professionals, school staff and pupils, adult education learners and trainers, young people aged 13 to 30 involved in youth activities, and professionals and volunteers in sport. The programme also supports academic staff exchanges and traineeships.

The potential for applying for bogus “Erasmus” visas is massive as is the potential for even more fighting age males of dubious and unverifiable backgrounds.

Th EU has six times h population of the UK – Bris did not participate by travelling to the EU – French (well those that claimed to be French) were the heaviest users – coming to the UK.

Is it cheap? :

“The United Kingdom will re join the EU’s Erasmus+ student exchange programme in 2027, with an initial contribution of approximately £570 million for the 2027/28 academic year.

Don’ fret though there is a discount to the UK!

“This cost represents a 30% discount on the standard fee under the current UK-EU trade agreement, and the government states the funds will come from existing departmental budgets. The UK government anticipates that up to 100,000 people could benefit in the first year, including students, apprentices, and adult learners. he UK’s participation in Erasmus+ is part of a broader post-Brexit reset deal with the EU, announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and marks a reversal of the decision made by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson to leave the programme in 2021.

The cost of £570 million is significantly higher than the amount the UK paid while a full EU member, and future contributions will need to be negotiated as part of the EU’s long-term budget from 2028 onwards.

There is, of course, no quota for religions, either po-Christian/jew or anti-Muslim , any student from anywhere, vetted or otherwise!.

Onwards!!!

