UK’S Mad Miliband rolls out the Marxist way - ‘compliance by jackboot’
-households impoverished by exorbitant energy bills – subject to secret courts that enable breaking in to homes and installing pre-payment meters to get money for electricity and gas use
From here:
Ed Miliband backs secret court hearings to give energy firms warrants to break into homes
Thousands of households could still face forced entry into their homes to install prepayment meters under a secretive court process backed by ministers and senior judges.
Senior judges and Ed Miliband’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero have backe…